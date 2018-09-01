Menu
The under-16 The Waves side that will compete in today's grand final. They will be joined by the U14 and U12 sides.
The Waves ready for big day of footy

Shane Jones
1st Sep 2018 5:30 AM
AUSSIE RULES: Last year they were the hunters, but now The Waves under-14 side is the hunted heading into today.

The Waves and Hervey Bay will battle today in the U12, U14 and U16 grand finals in juniors in AFL Wide Bay.

The Eagles and Bombers last year faced each other in the U14 decider with The Waves beating Hervey Bay who were unbeaten heading into the decider.

This season the roles are reversed with The Waves qualifying for the final by finishing the season first with 12 wins and one draw.

"This year they've got to beat us to win the title,” The Waves vice president Damien Nunn said.

"We will have to win down there but the sides have done that before this year.”

Nunn said The Waves and Hervey Bay being in all three deciders showed just how good the junior programs have been for each club.

"It's most satisfying seeing The Waves sides in the final day, shows the growth in our junior program,” he said.

"Both clubs have strong youth development programs and our strong U8 and U10 programs have led to this.”

So how many can The Waves win on the day?

The side will start favourites in U12 and U14 with U16 facing a test against the undefeated Bombers outfit in that age group.

"I'm expecting to win one, maybe two,” Nunn said.

"All three grades though all have chances to win on the day.” The finals start at 9am with the U12 decider with U14 to be held at 10.45am and U16 at 12.30pm.

