The Waves provide help to the Bears

LENDING A HAND: The Waves' Bethany Williams-Holthouse was one of the players to help out Maryborough. Alistair Brightman

AUSSIE RULES: The Waves' captain Kayla Osborn admits it was hard playing against teammates on Saturday but for the club it was the right thing to do.

Last year's grand finalists in the AFL Wide Bay Takalvans women's competition gave the Maryborough Bears almost half a dozen players so they could field a side.

The decision could have backfired, with the Bears leading during the first half.

The Bears kicked the first two goals of the game before The Waves kicked the next three.

Maryborough then took the lead again and led by almost three goals at one stage before the Eagles scored the final eight goals of the fixture to kick away and win.

"It was fun, but really difficult, because we didn't want to hurt our teammates,” Osborn said.

"The first quarter was a shock.

"We were not at that serious level so we needed to pick up our game.”

The players that were Bears for a day will return this week to the squad for the clash against Gympie at home.

The side is one of two teams unbeaten after two games.

Osborn said the season might be young but she can certainly see improvement from last year.

"I think we've dramatically improved,” she said.

"Our kicking, hand-passing and even knowledge about the game has improved so much.

"We've also got a fair few new recruits that have played the game before.”

The Waves will play Gympie this weekend in what will be the first-ever match between the two teams for competition points.

The Cats forfeited last year's contest, which didn't allow the teams to play.

In other results from round two, Hervey Bay defeated Brothers Bulldogs by 67 points with Bay Power beating the Cats by 28 points.

The Bulldogs were kept scoreless for the second straight week and now face Bay Power on Saturday at Hervey Bay.