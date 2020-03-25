The Waves prepare for shorter season

Reece Maughan crashes through the Brothers to score a try for The Waves Tigers last year. He will have to wait a bit longer to play this year.

LEAGUE: One Bundaberg club believes that if the A-grade season gets under way this year it won’t last long.

The Waves president Ashley Simpson has urged his players to keep fit during a sudden off-season because of coronavirus.

Players can’t train until the May long weekend following a directive from the Queensland Rugby League.

The BRL is suspended until May 4 at this stage.

But Simpson said if the competition comes back, he expects it to be quick and fast to decide a premier.

“At the moment we are not sure when our season will start,” he said.

“We could get just one round in and it could be fast and furious.”

The longer the delay and the worse the virus gets, the more Simpson is worried the season might not start.

“It’s actually been a thought, especially what the news has been saying,” he said.

“It could be three to six or a 10-month thing.

I have thought we might not get a season.”

But for Simpson the most important thing is making sure his players keep fit, mentally and physically.

“There’s more important things than if a season starts, people are losing jobs,” he said. “What we’re trying to do is keep in touch because some of our players are out of work.

“We’re trying to keep the guys’ spirits high.”

Simpsons said he has given all players advice and a training program to keep them fit.

He said the club should survive in the short term if no season is played, but he like others hopes footy can come back soon.