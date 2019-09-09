The Waves make decider after shootout win

FOOTBALL: In life it is always important to learn from previous mistakes you have made.

For The Waves the lesson has helped them make the grand final of the Wide Bay Premier League.

The 2016 champions survived a scare from the United Park Eagles to progress after a penalty shootout on Saturday.

The 0-0 deadlock could not be broken after either 90 or 120 minutes of regular time with penalties deciding who faced Bingera this week in the final this week.

Earlier this year The Waves lost a penalty shootout to Bingera to lose the Triple M Cup final.

This time the side wasn’t going to give up a lead in the shootout, beating UPE 5-4 to progress.

“We’ve been working hard on our penalties so we didn’t repeat what we did earlier this year,” The Waves coach John Brillante said.

“We gave the game away and we were determined not to do it again.”

Brillante said the penalty shootout was probably a fair result as both teams had chances throughout the game.

The Waves had what they thought were two goals ruled out through referee decisions.

The Eagles were unable to get past The Waves goalkeeper Sam Collinson who had his best game of the season.

“Our keeper made some brillante saves that kept us in the contest,” Brillante said.

“We held our heads up well in the contest.”

Brillante also praised 16-year-old Myles Jacobsen who made his starting debut and played a full match.

“He had a crucial role as one of the penalty takers and took it well,” he said.

“He did a really good job and it was a worthy risk to start with him.”

The Waves will face Bingera this week in the final at 6.30pm at Martens Oval.

“We need to prepare properly for them,” Brillante said of Bingera who The Waves haven’t beaten all season.

“We’ll work with what we’ve got and see what happens.”

“Hats off to UPE who had a really good performance, we knew it was going to be tough.”

The Eagles said it was disappointing to end their season the way it did but it was proud of where the club has come this season.

“(The team) have defied the pundits to perform so well at the highest level and have grown into a formidable and much respected footballing force in the Wide Bay,” a Facebook post said.