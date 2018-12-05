The Waves juniors set records
CRICKET: If Australia want some T20 stars of the future the answer could be right here in Bundaberg.
The Waves under-12A showed their batting talent at Kendalls Flat on Saturday in the latest round, breaking record after record in a large win over the Isis under-12A side.
The side, batting first, made 318 from their 30 overs before getting Isis out for just 44 in reply.
In a destructive innings the side scored at an average of 10.6 runs per over with seven players scoring double figures during the contest.
The Waves opener Finlay Hallett made 69 and was joined by Tahj Coates who made 55.
But the feat broke multiple records not seen before in junior cricket at that level.
The win was one of the largest in the under -12 competition at 274 runs.
The Waves total was also the most runs scored in under-12 since mycricket started in the 2008/09 season.
It's also in the top 15 scores from junior sides in all grades.
The day for Isis was the complete opposite with the total the second most conceded by the club in its history on the mycricket site.
The total score of 44 was also the fifth on the list of lowest totals by the club in all grades.
But the players shouldn't be too disheartened by what happened.
The side has won games this season, including its first two, and face Brothers Escapes this week, who they have beaten already in the competition
Isis also faced a side that has lost one game all season and features four players in the top ten in runs scored and the top two in wickets taken in the competition.
The Waves will look to continue their good form this Saturday against YMCA.
Results and photos from the last round in the Bundaberg Cricket Association junior competition are below.
Rum City Foods under-12A
The Waves v Isis
The Waves
F Hallett 69
J Sydes 17
T Coates 55
L Henry 29
N Jacobsen 7
T Collins 22
L Trebbin 25
R Korner 25
P Dow 2
J Munro 1
Total: 4/318
Bowling: White 2-0-21-0, Murton 2-0-33-0, Holland-Clark 4-0-44-1, Wingfield 2-0-29-0, Sim 3-0-11-0, Wilkin 2-0-27-0, Hill 4-0-39-1, White 3-0-17-0, Hill 3-0-35-1, Cocking 2-0-22-0, Santacaterina 3-0-26-0
Isis
C White 16
J Hill 3
C Holland-Clark 11
F Hill 0
J Sim 0
J Cocking 1
R Santacaterina 3
S Murton 0
A White 0
R Wingfield 1
Total: 8/44
Bowling: Munro 2-0-7-0, Korner 2-0-8-0, Henry 2-0-4-2, Collins 2-1-5-0, Hallett 2-0-7-0, Dow 2-0-7-0, Jacobsen 2-0-3-2, Trebbin 2-0-2-3, Coates 0.1-0-0-1
Brothers Escapes v Brothers Mustangs
Brothers Escapes
S MacDonald 0
R Gibbs 33
A Mathiesen 18
L Marsman 0
S Wilson 0
Z Stone 13
K Pole 9
L Griffiths 3
Total: 5/129
Bowling: S Millett 4-0-7-0, S Millett 4-0-17-0, Kirchner 4-0-20-0, Wilson 4-0-19-1, McKenzie 4-0-25-2, Collin 4-1-14-1, Hirst 3-0-9-0, Themsen 3-2-6-0
Brothers Mustangs
W Themsen 32
H Hirst 8
S Slater 41
R Collin 12
R McKenzie 0
B Wilson 30
L Kirchner 0
S Millett 52
S Millett 5
Total: 6/242
Bowling: K Pole 4-0-8-1, Wilson 4-0-40-0, Griffiths 3-0-31-0, Marsman 4-0-29-1, Mathiesen 4-0-35-0, Stone 4-0-36-1, Gibbs 3-0-25-1, MacDonald 4-0-29-2
YMCA v Norths
YMCA
J Kelly 32
T Baker 6
L Faint 18
B Fagg 43
M Perry 4
C Pollitt 1
C Hill 7
S Dahal 12
T Maher 1
Total: 6/143
Bowling: Gear 4-0-14-2, Donnison 4-0-15-0, Hamel 4-0-23-1, Pimm 4-0-17-0, Bennett 4-0-20-1, Poulter 3-0-14-0, Eade 2-1-9-0, Haase 3-0-21-0, Mather 2-0-7-1
Norths
E Hamel 0
B Bennett 13
J Mather 9
J Gear 5
H Haase 0
L Eade 0
R Pimm 3
A Poulter 0
B Donnison 1
Total: 8/49
Bowling: Faint 2-1-3-1, Pollitt 2-1-4-0, Maher 2-0-13-0, Hill 2-0-6-0, Perry 3-0-7-1, Kelly 2-0-6-2, Dahal 1.3-0-1-3, Baker 1-0-5-1
Rum City Foods under-12B
Norths Maroons v YMCA/The Waves Blue
Norths Maroon
No batting or bowling details provided
Total: 2/177
YMCA/The Waves Blue
No batting or bowling details provided
Total: 10/143
Past Highs
O Wendt 35
A Hill 28
Total: 157
Bowling: Childs 1/4, Steele 1/16
Norths White
T William 19
W Mitchell 19
Total: 139
Bowling: George 4/14, Lachlan 3/25
Rum City Foods under-14
Hervey Bay Brumbies v Isis/Past Highs
Isis/Past Highs
No batting details provided
Total: 8/166
Bowling: M Geldard 6-0-33-3, C Fitzgerald 1-0-6-1
Hervey Bay Brumbies
C Baker 23
J Harvey 31
Total: 5/125 (cc)
No bowling results provided
Maryborough v Bundaberg Bolts
No results provided
Brothers Everests v Norths
Brothers Everests
J Rea 19
D Collin 8
T Lamond 7
R Thomas 26
H Szegfu 5
O Mathiesen 32
A Rehbein 6
Total: 5/142
Bowling: Parker 4-1-7-0, Felstead 4-0-24-0, Richters 5-0-17-0, Canino 4.4-1-11-1, Wondrock 2.3-0-20-1, Coleman 4-0-22-0, Rose 1-0-11-0, Hansen 3-0-14-1, Cheshire 2-0-8-2
Norths
R Coleman 48
B Canino 0
M Parker 23
Z Richters 36
A Wondrock 1
N Gunning 1
P Hansen 1
D Felstead 1
R Cheshire 9
D Rose 5
Total: 6/149
Bowling: Schneider 3-0-18-1, Clarke 3-0-15-0, Bayley 3-0-19-0, Boge 3-0-9-0, Lamond 5-1-13-1, Rea 3-0-8-0, Szegfu 4-0-26-1, Mathiesen 4-0-21-2, Marshman 1-0-4-0, Thomas 1-0-7-1
The Waves v YMCA
The Waves
B Catasti 39
S Stuchbery 19
H Baldwin 2
K Pope 11
B Trebbin 0
L Hamilton 37
G Trebbin 2
B Coates 14
Total: 5/159
Bowling: van Rooyen 5-0-23-0, Singh 6-0-22-1, Dahal 5-0-31-0, Hupalo 0.5-0-10-0, Lions 4-0-24-1, Heycox 4-0-5-0, Muller 1.3-0-10-1, Cavanagh 2.3-0-26-2
YMCA
D van Rooyen 25
C Muller 5
A Dahal 8
B Hupalo 1
R Felstead 19
A Lions 0
L Heycox 54
K Singh 0
D Cavanagh 4
Total: 7/146
Bowling: Woodward 2.1-0-21-0, Kumar 2.6-0-11-1, Chadwick 2-0-8-0, Pope 2-0-12-0, Ash 2.1-1-7-1, Catasti 3-0-15-2, Trebbin 2-1-4-1, Coates 2-0-3-0, Stuchbery 4-0-17-2, Hamilton 5-0-29-0 0 1, Baldwin 1-0-12-0
Rum City Foods under-16
YMCA v Brothers Rangers
YMCA
J Gray 12
B Flor 17
S Cavanagh 6
K Pollitt 51
N Cavanagh 3
Z Faint 10
J Faint 9
Total: 6/130
Bowling: Jackson 4-0-13-1, H. Johnston 1-1-0-0, H Johnson 3-0-6-2, Freeman 2-0-15-0, Ryan 3-0-11-0, Hancock 5-1-37-0, Wessel 4-0-32-2, Pole 4-1-8-0, Frohloff 4-2-7-0
Brothers Rangers
T Cox 39
E Ryan 7
M Jackson 60
J Pole 30
E Rach 3
H Johnston 2
H Wessel 6
C Hancock 1
M Frohloff 0
S Freeman 0
Total: 178
Bowling: Pollitt 5-0-31-3, Grigg 5-1-20-1, Cavanagh 4-0-14-0, Gray 5-0-48-1, Flor 4-0-24-1, Z Faint 1-0-8-0, J Faint 2-0-7-2
Hervey Bay Brumbies v Maryborough
Hervey Bay Brumbies won on forfeit
The Waves v Hervey Bay Colts
The Waves won on forfeit