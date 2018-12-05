The Waves juniors set records

The Waves' Natalie Jacobsen and her teammates were in fine form with the bat in under-12A cricket last Saturday against Isis.

CRICKET: If Australia want some T20 stars of the future the answer could be right here in Bundaberg.

The Waves under-12A showed their batting talent at Kendalls Flat on Saturday in the latest round, breaking record after record in a large win over the Isis under-12A side.

The side, batting first, made 318 from their 30 overs before getting Isis out for just 44 in reply.

In a destructive innings the side scored at an average of 10.6 runs per over with seven players scoring double figures during the contest.

The Waves opener Finlay Hallett made 69 and was joined by Tahj Coates who made 55.

But the feat broke multiple records not seen before in junior cricket at that level.

The win was one of the largest in the under -12 competition at 274 runs.

The Waves total was also the most runs scored in under-12 since mycricket started in the 2008/09 season.

It's also in the top 15 scores from junior sides in all grades.

The day for Isis was the complete opposite with the total the second most conceded by the club in its history on the mycricket site.

The total score of 44 was also the fifth on the list of lowest totals by the club in all grades.

But the players shouldn't be too disheartened by what happened.

The side has won games this season, including its first two, and face Brothers Escapes this week, who they have beaten already in the competition

Isis also faced a side that has lost one game all season and features four players in the top ten in runs scored and the top two in wickets taken in the competition.

The Waves will look to continue their good form this Saturday against YMCA.

Results and photos from the last round in the Bundaberg Cricket Association junior competition are below.

Rum City Foods under-12A

The Waves v Isis

The Waves

F Hallett 69

J Sydes 17

T Coates 55

L Henry 29

N Jacobsen 7

T Collins 22

L Trebbin 25

R Korner 25

P Dow 2

J Munro 1

Total: 4/318

Bowling: White 2-0-21-0, Murton 2-0-33-0, Holland-Clark 4-0-44-1, Wingfield 2-0-29-0, Sim 3-0-11-0, Wilkin 2-0-27-0, Hill 4-0-39-1, White 3-0-17-0, Hill 3-0-35-1, Cocking 2-0-22-0, Santacaterina 3-0-26-0

Isis

C White 16

J Hill 3

C Holland-Clark 11

F Hill 0

J Sim 0

J Cocking 1

R Santacaterina 3

S Murton 0

A White 0

R Wingfield 1

Total: 8/44

Bowling: Munro 2-0-7-0, Korner 2-0-8-0, Henry 2-0-4-2, Collins 2-1-5-0, Hallett 2-0-7-0, Dow 2-0-7-0, Jacobsen 2-0-3-2, Trebbin 2-0-2-3, Coates 0.1-0-0-1

Brothers Escapes v Brothers Mustangs

Brothers Escapes

S MacDonald 0

R Gibbs 33

A Mathiesen 18

L Marsman 0

S Wilson 0

Z Stone 13

K Pole 9

L Griffiths 3

Total: 5/129

Bowling: S Millett 4-0-7-0, S Millett 4-0-17-0, Kirchner 4-0-20-0, Wilson 4-0-19-1, McKenzie 4-0-25-2, Collin 4-1-14-1, Hirst 3-0-9-0, Themsen 3-2-6-0

Brothers Mustangs

W Themsen 32

H Hirst 8

S Slater 41

R Collin 12

R McKenzie 0

B Wilson 30

L Kirchner 0

S Millett 52

S Millett 5

Total: 6/242

Bowling: K Pole 4-0-8-1, Wilson 4-0-40-0, Griffiths 3-0-31-0, Marsman 4-0-29-1, Mathiesen 4-0-35-0, Stone 4-0-36-1, Gibbs 3-0-25-1, MacDonald 4-0-29-2

YMCA v Norths

YMCA

J Kelly 32

T Baker 6

L Faint 18

B Fagg 43

M Perry 4

C Pollitt 1

C Hill 7

S Dahal 12

T Maher 1

Total: 6/143

Bowling: Gear 4-0-14-2, Donnison 4-0-15-0, Hamel 4-0-23-1, Pimm 4-0-17-0, Bennett 4-0-20-1, Poulter 3-0-14-0, Eade 2-1-9-0, Haase 3-0-21-0, Mather 2-0-7-1

Norths

E Hamel 0

B Bennett 13

J Mather 9

J Gear 5

H Haase 0

L Eade 0

R Pimm 3

A Poulter 0

B Donnison 1

Total: 8/49

Bowling: Faint 2-1-3-1, Pollitt 2-1-4-0, Maher 2-0-13-0, Hill 2-0-6-0, Perry 3-0-7-1, Kelly 2-0-6-2, Dahal 1.3-0-1-3, Baker 1-0-5-1

Rum City Foods under-12B

Norths Maroons v YMCA/The Waves Blue

Norths Maroon

No batting or bowling details provided

Total: 2/177

YMCA/The Waves Blue

No batting or bowling details provided

Total: 10/143

Past Highs

O Wendt 35

A Hill 28

Total: 157

Bowling: Childs 1/4, Steele 1/16

Norths White

T William 19

W Mitchell 19

Total: 139

Bowling: George 4/14, Lachlan 3/25

Rum City Foods under-14

Hervey Bay Brumbies v Isis/Past Highs

Isis/Past Highs

No batting details provided

Total: 8/166

Bowling: M Geldard 6-0-33-3, C Fitzgerald 1-0-6-1

Hervey Bay Brumbies

C Baker 23

J Harvey 31

Total: 5/125 (cc)

No bowling results provided

Maryborough v Bundaberg Bolts

No results provided

Brothers Everests v Norths

Brothers Everests

J Rea 19

D Collin 8

T Lamond 7

R Thomas 26

H Szegfu 5

O Mathiesen 32

A Rehbein 6

Total: 5/142

Bowling: Parker 4-1-7-0, Felstead 4-0-24-0, Richters 5-0-17-0, Canino 4.4-1-11-1, Wondrock 2.3-0-20-1, Coleman 4-0-22-0, Rose 1-0-11-0, Hansen 3-0-14-1, Cheshire 2-0-8-2

Norths

R Coleman 48

B Canino 0

M Parker 23

Z Richters 36

A Wondrock 1

N Gunning 1

P Hansen 1

D Felstead 1

R Cheshire 9

D Rose 5

Total: 6/149

Bowling: Schneider 3-0-18-1, Clarke 3-0-15-0, Bayley 3-0-19-0, Boge 3-0-9-0, Lamond 5-1-13-1, Rea 3-0-8-0, Szegfu 4-0-26-1, Mathiesen 4-0-21-2, Marshman 1-0-4-0, Thomas 1-0-7-1

The Waves v YMCA

The Waves

B Catasti 39

S Stuchbery 19

H Baldwin 2

K Pope 11

B Trebbin 0

L Hamilton 37

G Trebbin 2

B Coates 14

Total: 5/159

Bowling: van Rooyen 5-0-23-0, Singh 6-0-22-1, Dahal 5-0-31-0, Hupalo 0.5-0-10-0, Lions 4-0-24-1, Heycox 4-0-5-0, Muller 1.3-0-10-1, Cavanagh 2.3-0-26-2

YMCA

D van Rooyen 25

C Muller 5

A Dahal 8

B Hupalo 1

R Felstead 19

A Lions 0

L Heycox 54

K Singh 0

D Cavanagh 4

Total: 7/146

Bowling: Woodward 2.1-0-21-0, Kumar 2.6-0-11-1, Chadwick 2-0-8-0, Pope 2-0-12-0, Ash 2.1-1-7-1, Catasti 3-0-15-2, Trebbin 2-1-4-1, Coates 2-0-3-0, Stuchbery 4-0-17-2, Hamilton 5-0-29-0 0 1, Baldwin 1-0-12-0

Rum City Foods under-16

YMCA v Brothers Rangers

YMCA

J Gray 12

B Flor 17

S Cavanagh 6

K Pollitt 51

N Cavanagh 3

Z Faint 10

J Faint 9

Total: 6/130

Bowling: Jackson 4-0-13-1, H. Johnston 1-1-0-0, H Johnson 3-0-6-2, Freeman 2-0-15-0, Ryan 3-0-11-0, Hancock 5-1-37-0, Wessel 4-0-32-2, Pole 4-1-8-0, Frohloff 4-2-7-0

Brothers Rangers

T Cox 39

E Ryan 7

M Jackson 60

J Pole 30

E Rach 3

H Johnston 2

H Wessel 6

C Hancock 1

M Frohloff 0

S Freeman 0

Total: 178

Bowling: Pollitt 5-0-31-3, Grigg 5-1-20-1, Cavanagh 4-0-14-0, Gray 5-0-48-1, Flor 4-0-24-1, Z Faint 1-0-8-0, J Faint 2-0-7-2

Hervey Bay Brumbies v Maryborough

Hervey Bay Brumbies won on forfeit

The Waves v Hervey Bay Colts

The Waves won on forfeit