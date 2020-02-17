The Waves in sight of Division 1 title

The Waves’ Kynan Hard will resume on eight ahead of this weekend’s second day of their contest against Brothers.

CRICKET: All that stands between The Waves and the Division 1 minor premiership is 144 runs.

The Waves put themselves in prime position for it after bowling out Brothers for 182 in the first innings in the contest between the sides last Saturday at Salter Oval.

Both teams in the top two on the ladder with the winner gaining top spot ahead of the finals.

Brothers started well as the top order all got starts with Jarrod Laycock (48) and Mitch Parsons (20) making more than 20 in the top three.

The Waves took vital wickets in the middle of the Brothers innings to restrict the side from 2/112 to all out for 182.

The Waves’ duo of Chris Duff and Martin Maloney took four wickets each.

In reply, The Waves were 0/39 heading into this week.

The side has all day on Saturday to make the runs required for victory.

In the other game, Past Highs will be looking for an outright win after already claiming first innings points against Norths.

Past Highs will resume on Saturday at 4/128 after bowling out Norths for 116.

Past Highs bowlers Dale Steele and Lachlan Donovan took three wickets each with Norths batsman Louis Myers-Macdonnell making 26.

“Weather pending we will aim to claim an outright,” Past Highs captain Arden Lankowski said.

“It gives ourselves a chance to possibly come second.”

The final day of the final regular season match in the two-day competition will start at 11am this Saturday.

The teams will then take a week off for the Bull Masters before the semi-finals and finals to be held next month.

In the semis first-placed team takes on fourth with second to face third. The winners meet in the decider.