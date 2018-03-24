The Waves have belief ahead of grand final

MARCHING AS ONE The Waves team run together during the final match of the regular season last weekend.

MARCHING AS ONE The Waves team run together during the final match of the regular season last weekend. Tahlia Stehbens

AUSSIE RULES: The Waves have a simple message for those that doubt them heading into AFL Wide Bay women's grand final.

Don't write us off just yet.

The Bundy side will represent the Rum City tonight in the decider when they take on the Hervey Bay Bombers at Norm McLean Oval.

And the side has its work cut out if statistics are anything to go by.

The Bombers have the best attack in the game, scoring over 200 points more, with 516, than their next rivals The Waves in the six games so far.

They also have the best defence, conceding just one point, which was against The Waves, during the season.

Hervey Bay won the only encounter between the two teams by 60 points earlier this month.

But The Waves coach Michael Blair firmly believes that means nothing heading into the decider.

"We had 14 players that game and now we have a squad of up to 24 in contention for the game,” he said.

"I'm confident in the girls they can get the job done.”

Blair said the side needed to get the game going on its terms.

"We need to be way more physical than the first Hervey Bay game,” he said.

"We need to just stick to our plan.

"The focus will be getting a good start and not be in a position of defence.

"If we can get the opportunity to put them behind it might create pressure in their camp.”

The Waves will have to do it without their leader Jessica Faithfull who is out of the decider.

Kayla Osborn, who captained the side in Faithfull's absence earlier this season, will lead the team.

"It's disappointing, she's been fantastic for us this season,” Blair said.

"In saying that there are a few girls ready to step up and take over in her absence.

"They've shown good skills.”

The Waves have been powerhouses in men's AFL Wide Bay competitions, winning half of the past 12 premierships.

Blair said a win tonight in the inaugural women's decider would almost top those achievements.

"Eight weeks ago this team starting playing the game and now they are one win away,” he said.

"They a really good team with a lot of good mates.

"We don't believe in this underdogs tag but we can certainly cause the upset.

"I really believe we can.”

The Waves will take on the Bombers at 6pm after the men's match at 3pm.