The Waves get the job done over Bay

DRAG HIM DOWN: The Waves recruit Tyrell Howard wraps up Hervey Bay's Steven Dwyer at Salter Oval. TAHLIA STEHBENS

LEAGUE: The Waves insist they are not the premiership favourites, despite winning the opening match of the season.

The Tigers defeated Hervey Bay 28-12 in the opening game of the season at Salter Oval on Saturday night.

The side started the year in style, scoring the opening 22 points before they conceded two tries late to the Seagulls.

New recruit Reece Maughan starred for the Tigers with two tries in a powerful 80-minute performance from the forward.

"To get through that many minutes as a forward was great from him," The Waves coach Ash Simpson said.

"For us Chris Ford played well and Bobby Nona was good too," Simpson said.

He said Clinton Horne and Billy Stefaniuk also did their jobs after moving from Hervey Bay in the off-season.

Those recruits have led many to believe that The Waves will be the side to lift the trophy come September.

Simpson said it was far too early to put that expectation on one side.

"After this weekend you just have to look at Isis and what they did," he said.

"Wests looked brilliant and the Roos got a win."

But don't think for a second The Waves aren't in the hunt.

"We need to be confident to be there by the end of the year," Simpson said.

"I was pretty happy with how we played but we played a bit clunky in the wet conditions in attack, which we need to improve."

The side will take on Western Suburbs after the Easter break on April 7.