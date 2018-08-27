The Waves fall to Wallaroos in semis

SLIPPING THROUGH: Sakkiusa Tavodi of The Waves slips the tackle from Wallaroo Samuel Hutchins on his way to a try.

SLIPPING THROUGH: Sakkiusa Tavodi of The Waves slips the tackle from Wallaroo Samuel Hutchins on his way to a try. Brian Cassidy

THE challenge to win this year's Bundaberg Rugby League A-grade grand final just got a little bit harder for The Waves Tigers.

The Tigers remain one game away from the decider after losing to the Wallaroos 26-20 at Salter Oval on Saturday.

The Waves squandered a 14-0 lead early as the Maryborough-based club qualified for its second straight decider.

The Roos scored two tries right before half time and three tries in the final 28 minutes of the contest to book its spot in the final on September 8.

The Waves will now play Isis this week in a second chance preliminary final to make the grand final.

"Those two tries right before half time really put them back into the contest,” The Waves assistant coach Ash Simpson said.

"It was a momentum changer.

"I don't know if we mentally turned off but those few minutes hurt us.”

Simpson said that wasn't the only reason the side faltered.

"We didn't lift enough when it mattered,” he revealed.

"The match could have gone either way and to the Wallaroos credit they lifted to get the win.

"Roos were too good for us on the day.”

Simpson revealed the players admitted they didn't play to their best when it counted.

He said despite the prize on offer, which should inspire everyone to lift, other factors cost the side.

"It was the nature of the game,” he said.

"Both sides were flat, which was unusual.

"Sometimes you can get into that mind frame of not lifting and playing well in those games.”

Simpson said the focus was now on beating Isis for the third time this season.

The side will play for a fifth time this year after the Devils defeated Wests 40-34 in the other final.

But The Waves have a couple of headaches heading into the clash.

Tigers hooker Dan McLennan could be out with a hamstring injury while half Tyrell Howard will be looked at during the week after sustaining a heavy knock.

"We'll find out more on Dan during the week, we hope for the best,” Simpson said.

"Tyrell is fine, he should play.”

The Waves will also have to overcome a poor record recently by sides backing up to play in the preliminary final, after losing the qualifying final the previous week.

Hervey Bay got knocked out in straight sets last year with Wests losing to The Waves and Hervey Bay in 2016 to do the same.

"I'm confident that won't happen to us,” Simpson said.

"We know where we went wrong against the Wallaroos and will bounce back next week.”

The Waves will face Isis this Saturday at Salter Oval.

