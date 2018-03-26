Menu
HARD FOUGHT: The Waves Skye Zielke tackles a Hervey Bay player.
AFL

The Waves fall short in AFL Wide Bay women's decider

Shane Jones
by
26th Mar 2018 9:43 AM

AUSSIE RULES: The Waves women's coach Michael Blair says he is proud of his players despite not getting the ultimate reward in the grand final.

The Bundy side lost by 16 points to Hervey Bay as the Bombers claimed the inaugural AFL Wide Bay women's title on Saturday night.

The Bombers, after a flawless regular season, continued the form in the decider by leading from start to finish to claim the title.

"They had a bit more class than us with a few of their players in the Lions academy,” Blair conceded at the end of the contest.

"But I'm happy with the girls and how they fought a hard tough contest against them.”

The side may not have won the contest but they won plenty of admirers in the strong crowd at Norm McLean Oval.

The Waves became the first side to score a goal, two of them, against the minor premiers in any contest.

They also came the closest, in margin, to knocking off the unbeaten side.

"I was impressed with the girls effort throughout,” Blair said.

"They all come from different backgrounds of league, volleyball and netball and did well to get close to the opposition.”

Blair said captain Kayla Osborn was the standout for the side, she was rewarded with the best player on the ground for The Waves.

"I'm thankful to all the girls that played for the club this season and thank all of them for having me as their coach.”

The club will now prepare for the new season next year.

