The Waves Falcons in a huddle during a Spring Cup game
The Waves Falcons future is in doubt

Shane Jones
17th Oct 2019 5:51 PM
UNION: The future of The Waves Falcons in this year’s Spring Cup will be discussed early next week after the side forfeited this Saturday’s game.

The Falcons were due to play the Bundaberg West Barbarians at The Waves Sports Ground but that was cancelled yesterday after Rugby Bundaberg said the side forfeited.

The Waves last season failed to register a team following a lack of players and the same issue has now happened this season.

Rugby Bundaberg president Luke McCloskey said the sides future in the competition was now in doubt.

“RB will have to make a decision on Monday if Falcons are not compliant by Saturday,” he said.

“Obviously there are many factors that we need to consider, one of those being our long term relationship with The Waves Sports Club.”

The forfeit now means that only one game will be held this week in the Spring Cup with the Bundaberg Pythons to take on the Fraser Coast Mariners at 5pm.

Both Turtles Brothers and Barbarians have the bye.

spring cup
