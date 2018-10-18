The Waves Falcons crash out, leaving four teams in Cup

WINGS CLIPPED: The Waves Falcons are out of this year's Spring Cup.

A LACK of players to play seniors has finally caught up with The Waves Falcons.

The side is out of this year's Spring Cup after pulling out of the new season earlier this week.

The NewsMail can confirm the club sent Rugby Bundaberg an email on Wednesday morning informing them of the decision.

The Spring Cup now has four teams.

"Unfortunately they decided to fold in seniors,” Rugby Bundaberg president Luke McCloskey said.

"We've been informed it was a lack of players that forced the decision.

"Players will now disperse to other clubs.”

All Falcons players have moved to the Bundaberg West Barbarians to play.

The Barbarians and players from the Falcons trained together on Wednesday night.

"We had 30 at training last night all up,” Barbarians president Adam Hides said.

"For us we are not combining teams, not changing clubs.

"They will play as the Barbarians, they just need to get the clearance to play.”

The Waves president Travis Smith said the club had no choice with not enough players registering.

More than 20 potential players had trained with the team before the season but most didn't sign up.

"We only had eight to 10 blokes commit 100 per cent,” he said.

"We didn't want to go through the process of scrambling around and finding players to play each and every week like we did last year.

"We now hope to form a solid team with the Barbarians with the players.”

The Falcons absence means the draw has been changed.

The Turtles Brothers will now face the Pythons, in a grand final replay, at 6.30pm with the Barbarians to face Isis at 8pm at The Waves Sports Ground.

The rest of the draw and the finals format for the four-team contest was finalised at a meeting last night.

