Tim Mcintosh lets loose for The Waves as he makes a century against Brothers.
The Waves enter finals as the team to beat

Shane Jones
, shane.jones@news-mail.com.au
25th Feb 2020 6:30 PM
CRICKET: The Waves are two wins away from completing the perfect premiership season in Bundaberg cricket.

The side wrapped up the minor premiership with a win over Brothers on Saturday, adding to their Rum City Foods Intra Cup and NewsMailCup title wins last year.

Now, the team can add the Division 1 two-day premiership to their cabinet if everything goes their way over the next month.

The Waves chased down Brothers total of 182 by making 398 in reply on Saturday.

The side got the runs five wickets down before Tim McIntosh and Chris Duff put a rubber stamp on the win.

McIntosh made 129 with Duff making 103 to put a strong total on the board and give players valuable time in the middle ahead of the finals.

“The top order did their job,” Duff said.

“Once the job was done, it became batting practice for us.

“When we came to the 50th and 60th over mark their bowlers and fielders were tired, so we capitalised and made the runs we did.”

Duff said the focus was now to prepare for getting the job done in finals.

Brothers captain Simon Kelly said the result wasn’t ideal but it was a nice wake up call ahead of the finals.

“We’ve tried to win a title from the minor premiership position, so why not third,” he said.

“We let ourselves down in the field.

“It was also a wake up call for us, we’re not going to bowl teams out by using the same old tactics.”

Kelly said the focus was on attacking the finals with the mentality that the side can win.

The finals start on March 7 with The Waves v Norths and Past Highs v Brothers.

