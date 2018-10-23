The Waves end Norths T20 premiership chances

EYES ON THE PRIZE: Norths' Jayden Bond takes a catch to dismiss The Waves' Matt Fulton.

CRICKET: For the first time in three years the T20 Bundaberg Cricket Association trophy won't be won by Norths.

The side, needing two wins in the final regular round to claim the silverware, fell short as The Waves beat them by two wickets to secure one of the spots.

Norths batted first and made 104 before The Waves struggled in the chase as the defending premiers took eight wickets.

But The Waves won with two balls to spare in the contest between last year's finalists.

Norths then defeated Past Highs by three runs in the final game of the regular season, restricting the Tigers to 113 after making 116.

"Our bowling and fielding performances were really good,” North captain Andrew McKay said.

"But the batting was not what we wanted. We didn't make enough runs.”

The batting ultimately cost Norths a spot in the finals.

The side made more than 130 just once in the competition.

More runs on Saturday could have gotten them into the final if they made enough.

"Our batsmen need to know what they need to do to stay at the crease for long enough,” McKay said.

"We'll definitely be working on it and have done so at training.”

McKay said the side would now turn to the 40 over game, which resumes this Saturday.

He added certain plans including restrictions on what shots batsmen could play during their innings could come into play.

The Waves will face Brothers in the decider after the Brethren took the minor premiership with two wins.

The side defeated The Waves by 20 runs before beating Past Highs by 23 runs in their two matches.

Brothers player Ben Howard scored 73 against Past Highs before Luke Solano scored 48 against The Waves.

The final is scheduled to be held on Saturday, December 1.