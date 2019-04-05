The Waves confident of getting title

FLYING HIGH: Kayla Osborn (front) and her teammates Hana Sherlock, Sarah Enever and Emily Howell will be taking on the Hervey Bay Bombers in the finals this weekend.

FLYING HIGH: Kayla Osborn (front) and her teammates Hana Sherlock, Sarah Enever and Emily Howell will be taking on the Hervey Bay Bombers in the finals this weekend. Mike Knott BUN030419AFL1

AUSSIE RULES: The Waves women's side feel the pendulum might be starting to swing their way in battles against Hervey Bay.

Now, they hope it lands them their first ever AFL Wide Bay women's premiership.

The Waves will host tomorrow night's grand final against the Bombers at Frank Coulthard Oval looking to end the run of their Fraser Coast counterparts.

The Bombers are unbeaten in 15 contests in the competition over the two years of existence and won last year's title over The Waves.

The Waves have lost all four contests to the Bombers but were buoyed by what happened last time the two sides met in round eight.

At half time, the Eagles led before Hervey Bay kicked late goals to win.

The Waves captain Kayla Osborn said the performance had provided the girls with the platform to win.

"That last round game, against them in Hervey Bay, nearly every girl that played in that game is going to take confidence away from that,” she said.

"It built our confidence a lot to say, 'hey they are not invincible they can be taken down'”

Osborn said the focus was on playing as a team and using their aggressiveness, in a good way, to stun the Bombers.

The side did that too good effect in the last match.

"It's about making sure everyone knows what their role is,” Osborn said.

"Whoever can be the most aggressive and urgent to the ball is going to come out the winner.

"That's going to be a major part of the game, the physical and aggressiveness of the game.”

The passion to win will also be important, which The Waves have plenty of.

"Everyone in our team just wants this flag so much,” Osborn said.

"It would be the most surreal thing that would happen to us (if we won).”

Osborn is expected to lead and play a role in the midfield but Hana Sherlock will have one of the biggest challenges on the ground tomorrow night.

Stopping leading goalscorer and Bomber Hayley Torresan who has kicked 31 goals.

"Cutting her out of the game will help us out a lot,” Sherlock said.

"It's very nerve wracking (having the pressure).

"We just need hold our structure and hold out their players.”

Sherlock will be helped by Emily Howell who will be required to fill many roles during the contest.

"Wherever I'm playing, all I'll be doing is shutting them (the opposition) down,” she said.

"I'll be here, there and everywhere.”

For fellow Eagle, Sarah Enever, her role is to help her teammates score in the forward line and add to her two goals she has scored so far.

The Eagles face Hervey Bay at 6pm.