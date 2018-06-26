The Waves claim Toyota Cup

VICTORS: The Waves team celebrates the win over Isis in the Toyota Cup on Saturday night.

VICTORS: The Waves team celebrates the win over Isis in the Toyota Cup on Saturday night. Brian Cassidy

LEAGUE: "Don't f---ing celebrate too hard, we've got the premiership to win."

As The Waves celebrated winning the Toyota Cup on Saturday night, new recruit Clinton Horne quickly set the tone from the leaders: we are not finished with this season just yet.

The Tigers claimed their first major piece of silverware since 2007 with a 26-6 win over Isis in the final at Salter Oval.

The Waves, in a grind, prevailed over the Devils with five different players scoring tries.

The side led 14-0 at half time, and at one stage by 26 points, before Isis scored late.

"We took our opportunities really well and that's why we succeeded," The Waves half Dan McLennan said.

"First half was a real scrap and both teams really gave it to each other," McLennan said.

"I think the boys played really well (to win)."

McLennan was also quick to back up what Horne said when the side celebrated the win.

"The club is really pleased, we're all really pleased (to win the Cup)," he said.

"But the main goal is the premiership at the end of the year, so we'll keep working towards that.

"A couple of years ago we got to the grand final and lost. We got up 12-0 and lost in the end, which hurt."

But McLennan did take time to look at how far the club had come.

A couple of years ago the club was at the bottom and did not come close to a win.

Now, it is the raging favourite for this year's title through the efforts of players and dedicated staff behind the scenes.

"The boys know how everyone works hard behind the scenes," McLennan said.

"They probably put in more work than us, so we know we need to repay the faith."

The win for the Tigers kept them at the top and gives them a five-point gap over third.

The side is on track for a double chance at the finals with five rounds to go.

"It's really pleasing, but it can all change at the back of the season," McLennan said.

"We need to keep our form going and keep it into the finals."

The Devils remain in third despite the loss.

The club declined to talk to the NewsMail after the contest.

In other results, Past Brothers moved back into the top five and a spot in the finals after thumping Hervey Bay 72-0 in the other clash at Salter Oval.

Brethren player Ben Kuskey scored a hat-trick as last year's premiers ran in 13 tries.

The side moved past Eastern Suburbs on for and against after the Magpies defeated the Maryborough Brothers 36-6 at Eskdale Park.

Finally, a double to Zeke Varley and Luke Waters kept the Wallaroos in second after a 34-6 win over Wests.

The competition continues on July 7 with games in Bundaberg and Childers.