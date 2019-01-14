The Waves claim T20 title after thrilling run chase

ACTION: Brothers' Ben Howard hits a shot on his way to 50 as The Waves' keeper Michael Loader looks on. Loader had the last laugh with 75 runs to secure the win for his side.

CRICKET: The T20 Bundaberg Cricket Association Division 1 premiership was the perfect birthday present for The Waves captain Luke Owen who celebrates the day on Sunday.

The side claimed their second Division 1 trophy after beating Brothers by six wickets in a thrilling T20 final on Friday night at Salter Oval.

The Waves claimed the win in the final over after chasing down Brothers total of 5/171 with three balls to spare.

Brothers, batting first, made the third highest total in the competition this season, batting first with Ben Howard (50) and Jarrod Laycock (43) top scoring for the side.

But it wasn't quite enough as The Waves got the runs with opener Michael Loader batting the whole innings.

Loader made 75 and was assisted by Chris Duff (39) to guide the side to its first T20 title since the 2014/15 season.

"We didn't bowl too bad and didn't miss any chances in the field,” Owen said.

"We were pretty confident we could make the runs and nine times out of ten we make those totals.”

But Owen said Loader's innings was the difference in the end as he was able to hold one end up.

"He'd been struggling with form and put pressure on himself to deliver,” he said.

"It paid off for him and him being at one end allowed others to hit around him.”

Owen revealed the secret to the chase was taking advantage of the short boundary as well with how the pitch was positioned.

"We always sort of knew if we could get six to eight runs per over at one end we could get 12 or more from the other,” he said.

"We needed 10 an over for about 12 overs but using that tactic helped us.”

Owen said the goal was to now wrap up the last trophy on offer this season, the division 1 premiership, after winning the NewsMail Cup in December.

"We just need to keep on winning,” he said.

"The goal is to finish on top.”