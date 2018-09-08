The Waves Cities looks to end the run of Arrows

PARTY TIME: Arrows celebrate their third goal in last year's grand final on their way to the grand final win.

PARTY TIME: Arrows celebrate their third goal in last year's grand final on their way to the grand final win. Paul Donaldson BUN090917HOC10

HOCKEY: The Waves Cities women's division 1 team knows more than any other side in Bundaberg hockey that anything can happen in the finals.

The side didn't make last year's grand final and were instead beaten by the Raiders who hadn't won a game all season.

Raiders made the game count when it mattered.

The Waves Cities is now hoping the same motto can apply to today's decider.

The side takes on Arrows Athletic in the grand final who have dominated in recent years.

Arrows have won three of the past four titles in division 1.

But The Waves Cities have the momentum and form heading into the final after beating Arrows in the first week of the finals to qualify.

"They've been the main competition this season,” The Waves Cities coach Robbie Quaite said.

"We certainly won't be expecting to win, despite beating them a couple of weeks ago.

"If we can do our job then hopefully we can claim the title.”

Quaite said he hoped the side would take the game on and not be nervous ahead of the decider.

The time was now to take victory.

"Nobody remembers who wins a minor premiership,” he said.

"We hope to come out on top.”

The NewsMail tried to contact Arrows but couldn't be contacted before deadline.

The final will be held at 5.30pm with Bundaberg Hockey Association finals starting at 9.30am.