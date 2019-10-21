The Waves bounce back to beat Maryborough

CRICKET: The Waves created history on Saturday, becoming the first Bundaberg side to win away from home in the Rum City Foods Intra Cup.

The defending premiers in all three Bundy competitions last year kept Maryborough winless by beating them by 140 runs at Newtorn Oval.

Batting first, The Waves made 204 with Ryan Norton returning from a week off to make another half century with 51.

He was joined by Michael Loader, who top scored with 53 before Chris Duff added 36 with some late powerhitting to provide the competitive total.

In reply, Maryborough were never in the hunt during the run chase as The Waves took early wickets to have them 3/10.

Maryborough provided some resistance in the middle order but it wasn’t enough as the side was bowled out for just 64 in the 24th over.

The Waves bowler Rhys Grills took five wickets with Caleb Szegfu taking two.

The side now moves to second on the ladder with Maryborough remaining on bottom with no wins in three matches.

The Waves will now face the unbeaten Brothers this Saturday at Salter Oval in what will be a top of the table clash.