The Waves aiming to power to finals

IN THE CLEAR: The Waves' Jack Reynolds looks to hand pass earlier this season. TAHLIA STEHBENS

AUSSIE RULES: The Waves coach Darryn Roche hopes a full strength squad can keep the side in the finals race.

The Bundy side faces Bay Power today at Frank Coulthard Oval, needing a win to stay in fourth, the last finals spot.

The Waves are currently in fourth, level on wins with Bundy rivals Brothers Bulldogs.

The Dogs are expected to beat Maryborough this week, which would put them one win ahead of The Waves if they lost to the Power with one round to go.

"We're still in the hunt, win one of our next two matches and we can make it,” Roche said.

"But they are relatively hard games.”

Brothers face Hervey Bay at home with The Waves travelling to Gympie to take on the Cats.

They might need both wins to make it.

But Roche said the focus was on the Power first.

The side is buoyed by the recent form of Bay Power who have lost their past three matches in AFL Wide Bay.

Roche is confident The Waves can make it four in a row, especially after winning one and losing one close contest this season.

"We have the capabilities to do that,” he said.

"We've got players back from injury and we are close to full strength.

"We've got to kick the goals where it matters today and take our chances.”

The sides will meet at Frank Coulthard Oval at 4pm.

In other matches, Brothers face Maryborough at Port City Oval at 3pm with Hervey Bay facing Gympie.