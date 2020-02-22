The Waves’ aim to end Bombers run

AUSSIE RULES: It’s the one quarter of brilliance that could turn The Waves season into one of success.

Well that is the hope of The Waves captain Bethany Gapes.

Last year’s grand finalists will face the unbeaten Hervey Bay Bombers at Frank Coulthard Oval tomorrow in the AFL Wide Bay women’s competition.

The Bombers have been the nemesis of The Waves, winning all clashes against them including two grand final wins.

But Gapes said the side was beatable.

“Everyone is beatable,” she said.

“We’ve got a different team to last year, it’s whether the girls show up on the day.

“But everyone is there to be beaten, we just got to believe it.”

The Waves lost in the first round to Hervey Bay by 49 points but feel they have improved since then.

The side is unbeaten in their last three matches, including a win last week after being down by 16 points at three-quarter time.

The Waves kicked four final-term goals to win.

“It was the best quarter of footy so far,” Gapes said.

“Our coach said we needed to win to keep our season alive.

“A lot of girls had played finals before so that fired us up that if we don’t push here we won’t make it.”

Gapes said it inspired the team to create a standard that would hopefully stand up against the other teams in the competition.

“We need to bring energy like that to every quarter,” she said.

“It’s a new team, we’re working better together, gelled a bit more, so hopefully we come out firing.”

The Waves will face Hervey Bay at 3pm tomorrow.

The Brothers Bulldogs have the bye in the competition.