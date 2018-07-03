The Waves admit season is on the line

ALL RISE: The Waves' Damon Wood takes a shot for goal as the Cats defender attempts to stop the ball at Frank Coulthard Oval on Saturday.

AUSSIE RULES: The Waves coach Darryn Roche says the side will make the AFL Wide Bay finals only if the players are committed to the cause.

The Eagles lost ground to the top three with a 13-point loss to Gympie at Frank Coulthard Oval on Saturday, losing to the Cats in the final term.

The 2016 champions led at every change, except the important one, conceding five goals to three to lose their seventh game of the season.

"We played well for two-and-a-half quarters then ran out of legs,” he said.

"We had eight sitting on the sidelines so we also had to use a few of our reserve players.”

The loss keeps The Waves in fourth on the ladder, one game behind Brothers Bulldogs.

Both sides will now battle for the final spot in the finals, with Gympie getting further away with the victory.

The two sides are set to face each other in round 16, which could be the game that determines who makes it.

"We're still right there,” he said.

"We'll need to win at least two of our last six to lock that spot up.”

Roche has called on his team to lift for the last third of the year.

He said it was vital players went to training to show the competition the Eagles could still be a premiership threat.

"The onus is on the players. If we want to make the finals, we need to train,” he said.

"We're fighting for the finals so it is going to take commitment from them to make it.

"We should have the majority of our players back soon and I still believe we can knock the top teams with our best.”

The Waves will have the week off with the rest of the competition, before facing Maryborough on July 14.

In other results, Brothers lost to Hervey Bay by 23 points, with Bulldogs forward Luke Sicker kicking seven goals as Bay Power defeated Maryborough by 165 points.