The Waves adapt best to new format

SPRING IS HERE: The Waves' Sean Stuchbery defends the ball on his way to 70 runs on Saturday. Brian Cassidy

CRICKET: The Waves delivered a message in the opening round of the Bundaberg Cricket Association one-day Division 1 competition on Saturday.

We're on the hunt for titles.

The grand finalists from last year smashed Past Highs Combined Country in the first game of the season in the format, winning by 207.

The Waves, sent in to bat, made Past Highs pay for the decision by making 303 from their 40 overs at Salter Oval.

Openers Michael Loader (72) and Sean Stuchbery (70) combined for a 165-run stand before Ryan Norton top scored with 82 to set the total.

Past Highs made 96 in reply with The Waves paceman Chris Duff getting 3/23.

"I thought anything over 200 would be competitive,” The Waves captain Luke Owen said.

"The openers set the platform before Ryan blasted us to the total.

"Cam Henry was really good for us with the ball with two wickets.”

Owen said the side was stronger than last year but conceded there was a long way to go before claiming it can win the competition.

In the other match, Brothers recorded a comfortable victory over Norths.

The defending premiers were bowled out for 128 before Brothers made the runs with six wickets in hand.

"Batting let us down,” Norths captain Andrew McKay said.

"We were 50 to 60 runs short and we did not bat well in partnerships.”

McKay said, over the next few weeks, the side would focus on batting to combine better with its bowling, which he said was good on Saturday.

The competition is taking a week's break with Bundaberg's representative side to play in the Goodchild Shield.