The wait is worth it for Norths player

TON UP: Norths Kye Leggett, in action in a T20 match, made his first century for the club on the weekend. Paul Donaldson BUN091217CRIC2

CRICKET: "It's been five or six years in the making.”

The persistence for Norths Kye Leggett finally paid off on Saturday at Salter Oval.

The all-rounder, after years of trying, made his first century for the club and in division 1 as the side defeated Past Highs Combined Country.

Leggett made 120 as he helped the side chase down PHCC's total of 4/213 with one over to spare.

"We were chasing a fair total and I think we needed about 100 off the final 12 overs,” he said.

"My focus was just on getting the runs, not getting the 100 and I had no idea I was moving towards it.”

Leggett admitted the distraction of getting the total helped, particularly after missing out on the elusive century in previous years of senior cricket.

The Norths player had made three as a junior and in representative cricket but not made the mark in Bundy cricket.

He made 98 and 97 in the past two seasons, failing to get past the yips of the 90s.

"Anything is a good distraction,” he said.

"I was more focused on what I was doing then I hit the runs and the boys went up to celebrate (my 100).

"It was a good feeling.”

Leggett's century was a milestone moment for the club as well.

His first century for the club was the first for the side in division 1 in more than a decade.

He is the first player in this current decade to reach the milestone, which is surprising giving the club has won the previous two division 1 titles.

The Wide Bay and Bundaberg representative player was also inspired by another player to reach the mark.

"Ryan Norton made a century for The Waves and I said when I got in 'he's not going to be the only one today',” he said.

"I wanted to make sure I made a big score.”

Norths are now third on the ladder and face Brothers this week.