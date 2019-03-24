The wait is over for Sean

BEST PLAYER: Linda Tallon, the widow of Don Tallon, presents the medal named in his honour to Sean Stuchbery on Friday night.

CRICKET: It was a win 20 seasons in the making for The Waves player Sean Stuchbery.

Stuchbery claimed the coveted Don Tallon medal on Friday night as the best player in Bundaberg division 1 cricket.

He won by one vote ahead of teammate Ryan Norton and two votes ahead of Norths player Blyton Pendergast.

"I didn't really expect it as I missed a couple of games with injury,” Stuchbery revealed.

"We're a strong team so I knew we'd be taking points off each other.

"There have been some serious players win the award, so I'm honoured to win it.”

Stuchbery was pessimistic about his chances after missing out on the medal during the 2011/12 season.

He led the count at Christmas before being overhauled by teammate at the time, Brendan Prossliner.

"This is one I've been chasing for 20 years,” Stuchbery said.

"It's always been one of my goals.

"People ask me at 38 why am I still playing. This is why.”

Stuchbery ended the season on 509 runs and claimed the most wickets in division 1 with 26.

He said the win capped a perfect season, which included three titles with The Waves and representative honours with playing for Bundaberg against the Bulls Masters earlier this month.

"It's been one of my biggest years,” Stuchbery said.

"It was good to still be able to compete and contribute.”

But the win has confirmed that now is the time for Stuchbery to move on from division1.

He said that would be it and was going to focus on coaching.

The 38-year-old will still play but drop down to division3, so in the future he can play with his sons.

But Stuchbery was confident Bundaberg cricket was heading in the right direction, particularly after this year.

"Friday night (with the Premier League) has provided a lot of new energy,” he said.

"We now have players wanting to stay here and play rather than head to other towns.”

"Shaun Rose and Ian Grills have put in a tonne of hours and deserve plenty of praise.”