The Waifs.
The Waifs.
The Waifs hit high notes in Bundaberg

Toni Benson-Rogan
29th Sep 2018 10:30 AM
DYNAMIC trio The Waifs hit the Moncrieff Entertainment Centre stage on Thursday night for a powerful tribute to 26 years since the band's formation.

Sisters Donna Simpson and Vikki Thorn, as well as Josh Cunningham are three soulful travellers who hit the road together to form the folk rock band in 1992.

Almost three decades on, the three are together once again to road trip through Australia to play for the regional leg of their 25th anniversary tour.

Bundy residents of all ages eagerly packed into the Moncrieff to hear many old favourites as well as newer songs from recent album Ironbark.

Fans were captivated by the moving set; not a soul dared move while songs such as Highway One and Gillian were performed.

The performance highlighted the band's versatile talents, showcasing a wide variety of instruments used by all three band members.

Donna, Vikki and Josh all played guitar at varying times during the show, Josh was constantly swapping between electric and acoustic guitars, Vikki played the harmonica beautifully and Donna showed an energetic passion as she moved across the stage with her percussive instruments.

The show was not flawless and Donna had an unfortunate vocal issue later in the performance, but she took it in her stride and managed to sing one final song before stepping back and letting the other two cover vocals.

The charismatic trio incorporated so much humour in their performance and even pointed out crowd members they recognised from a previous show in Victoria.

The Waifs will be performing at the Caloundra Music Festival tonight before crossing the border to NSW.

