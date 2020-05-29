The virtual ag show must go on

Presenter Ross Kay is ready to host the reimagined virtual agricultural show on the radio.

IN LIEU of local agricultural shows being cancelled, ABC Wide Bay has re-imagined the ambience of the event into a virtual show.

Tomorrow morning Ross Kay will host what they are calling a Show Show complete with a virtual showgirl competition, woodchopping and the giving away of ABC showbags.

Chief of staff for ABC Wide Bay Scott Lamond said he loved the theatre of radio and was excited to take listeners on a journey to the show.

“The shows are normally something our community not only loves but we love covering,” Mr Lamond said.

“Given they aren’t happening, we thought the next best thing might be to have some fun on the radio and bring as much fun of the fair to the audiences.”

Mr Lamond said the show would include the showgirl winner announced in the morning, voice of the Ekka, showring announcer Angus Lane, as their voiceover and catch-ups with well known people from the show industry.

Tune in to the Show Show from 6am to 10am tomorrow.