The viral gate latch you have to see
HAVE you ever thought of using a horseshoe to solve your gate-latching woes?
A video posted on social media by Traoss Paddock Solution - Formerly Eclectic Design has proven you can do just that.
The video has been viewed over 8.9 million times by people all over Australia and some overseas.
The post said:
"Self locking gate latch. Why do we still use chains?"
Readers praised the idea and there are more than 17,900 comments on the video.
Tracy Marshall wrote: "More uses for horseshoes!"
Watch it here: