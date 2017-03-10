The unique, fun staffy personality and why we love it

Andrew Lovell shared this photo: "This is Jax (blue brindle ) six months old. I've started to train him up to drive Tonka trucks to pay his way around the house for his vet bills and expensive food bills, but I wouldn't have it any other way, he waits at the gate for me to return home from work with every bit of love he could possibly give."

IF STAFFIES were humans, they'd be the kind of good mates who shout you a beer at the pub.

That's according to Red Collar Rescue adoption and fostering co-ordinator Chris Farnham following news the breed is the state's most popular for the fifth year in a row.

"The thing I think people love about staffies is that they're the class clowns of the dog world," she said.

"That's the sort of person people like."

Dogs Queensland reported new staffy puppy registrations had gone up from 1553 in 2015 to 1566 in 2016.

Tiffany Baillie: Our staffy is Oscar, he is just the perfect Americian x English staffy and he is just the perfect pet. He is just so loving to everyone, especially his sisters (our other dog Lola and cat Sunny).

"Staffordshire bull terriers are very devoted to their owners and make great additions to families with children due to their playful nature," Dogs Queensland general manager Rob Harrison said.

Mrs Farnham said staffies were rough-and-tumble people full of charm and charisma.

According to the rescue worker, they're the big personalities who will both bring you chocolates and talk too loud in church.

"They're not the sort of dog that is happy just to be left in the yard," she said.

Amanda Harris: This is Sasha. We rescued her at the age of 10 months. She is now 3 1/2. She was skinny and had hardly any hair. Her personality is extremely loving and friendly, and loyal. I'm so happy that she came to us. In the background is my 13 year old staffy cross, she has been such a loyal friend over the years. I love them a lot.

Mrs Farnham said anyone wanting a dog of a specific breed should remember unless it's from a registered breeder, it could look like one thing and act like another.

"If it's in rescue I can't promise it's a certain breed, if you met mum and dad you might be surprised," she said.

"It might look like a staffy-cross but it might behave like a whatever."

The key to finding the right dog, according to Mrs Farnham, is knowing how your life will fit with the particular personality of any given pooch.

"You have to make sure the dog is the right temperament for your lifestyle," she said.

Amy Daniel: This was my Staffy X Labrador named Charlie. She was around 16 when she passed. I grew up with her and she had the kindest nature ever. She loved pats and would probably lick you to death if she could. She was also a very good listener when I was younger and go on and on and on about all my grade 1 to 12 problems were. She was there all the time and always was there for a cuddle.

Mrs Farnham said if people don't give their staffies the mental stimulation and activity they needed, they could - and would - find their own way.

"People sometimes fall in love with one aspect and don't consider the bigger picture," she said.

"They also have a pretty good showing in the pound.

"Of eight dogs in the pound last week, half were staffies and the others were staffy-ish."

Mrs Farnham said anyone looking at getting a new dog needed to think about the animal's activity level, temperament, who the dog will be interacting with and plans for the future.

"If it's a breed you want specifically, then be clear about what you want.

Nikki Clack: My big boy Diesel. He is 8 years old and still acts like a two-year-old. Had him since six weeks old. Definitely part of the family. Loves chilling with the kids and loves water play. Sweetest dog in the world.

"If we have not made provisions or haven't kept the dog happy on a holistic level, then the dog might just leave to find it."

Mrs Farnham said keeping dogs happy was often about taking them out to enjoy different sights, sounds and people.

She said the bull arab was another popular breed with a similar nature.

"They tend to be larger, but they're often got a really lovely temperament," Mrs Farnham said.

"They've got a little more self-control, but exactly like the staffy if they're not placed in the right home they may play a little rough with the maltese."

Most popular breeds in Qld

Staffordshire bull terrier

French bulldog

Border collie

Labrador retriever

German shepherd dog

Rottweiler

Cocker spaniel

Golden retriever

Bull terrier

Schnauzer (miniature)