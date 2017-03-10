The unique, fun staffy personality and why we love it

IF STAFFIES were humans, they'd be the kind of good mates who shout you a beer at the pub.
That's according to Red Collar Rescue adoption and fostering co-ordinator Chris Farnham following news the breed is the state's most popular for the fifth year in a row.
"The thing I think people love about staffies is that they're the class clowns of the dog world," she said.
"That's the sort of person people like."
Dogs Queensland reported new staffy puppy registrations had gone up from 1553 in 2015 to 1566 in 2016.
"Staffordshire bull terriers are very devoted to their owners and make great additions to families with children due to their playful nature," Dogs Queensland general manager Rob Harrison said.
Mrs Farnham said staffies were rough-and-tumble people full of charm and charisma.
According to the rescue worker, they're the big personalities who will both bring you chocolates and talk too loud in church.
"They're not the sort of dog that is happy just to be left in the yard," she said.
Mrs Farnham said anyone wanting a dog of a specific breed should remember unless it's from a registered breeder, it could look like one thing and act like another.
"If it's in rescue I can't promise it's a certain breed, if you met mum and dad you might be surprised," she said.
"It might look like a staffy-cross but it might behave like a whatever."
The key to finding the right dog, according to Mrs Farnham, is knowing how your life will fit with the particular personality of any given pooch.
"You have to make sure the dog is the right temperament for your lifestyle," she said.
Mrs Farnham said if people don't give their staffies the mental stimulation and activity they needed, they could - and would - find their own way.
"People sometimes fall in love with one aspect and don't consider the bigger picture," she said.
"They also have a pretty good showing in the pound.
"Of eight dogs in the pound last week, half were staffies and the others were staffy-ish."
Mrs Farnham said anyone looking at getting a new dog needed to think about the animal's activity level, temperament, who the dog will be interacting with and plans for the future.
"If it's a breed you want specifically, then be clear about what you want.
"If we have not made provisions or haven't kept the dog happy on a holistic level, then the dog might just leave to find it."
Mrs Farnham said keeping dogs happy was often about taking them out to enjoy different sights, sounds and people.
She said the bull arab was another popular breed with a similar nature.
"They tend to be larger, but they're often got a really lovely temperament," Mrs Farnham said.
"They've got a little more self-control, but exactly like the staffy if they're not placed in the right home they may play a little rough with the maltese."
Most popular breeds in Qld
Staffordshire bull terrier
French bulldog
Border collie
Labrador retriever
German shepherd dog
Rottweiler
Cocker spaniel
Golden retriever
Bull terrier
Schnauzer (miniature)