The ultimate Christmas gift guide for every budget

Shopping for Christmas presents without spending a fortune can be difficult, especially if you're looking for something a little different from the norm.

An online survey commissioned by Amazon Australia shows 7 out of 10 Australians will go online for their shopping these holidays, while more than half say getting gifts "right" (32 per cent) and staying within budget (32 per cent) is crucial.

"This year we saw Aussies with more time on their hands than usual flocking to find their new indoor hobbies, whether that be arts and crafts or baking and cooking," Amazon Australia spokesman Craig Jost says.

"We can expect these trends to continue to impact Christmas gift giving with food, hobby and game-related gifts expected to be a huge hit."

With Christmas fast approaching, there’s the perfect gift to make everyone smile.

But many gift-getters could be receiving their presents late if shoppers don't plan ahead and get online early after Australia Post announced December 12 is the cut-off for parcels to be delivered on time.

Don't panic. With Christmas fast approaching, many retailers have gone out of their way to make gift shopping simple, with some offering suggestions that won't break the bank.

And for those who can't decide what to get, there's always a gift card.

Australian eGift card provider Prezzee has reported a 250 per cent surge in digital gift cards as more people turn to eGifting.

The key drivers for this trend include convenience followed by the immediacy of access.

"Digital gifts are certainly on the rise, particularly after lockdown accelerated the trend towards online retail," National Retail Association CEO Dominique Lamb says.

Afterpay director of ANZ sales Katrina Konstas says the service is predicting more people using Afterpay when shopping for Christmas gifts, particularly Gen Z who have increased spending by 126 per cent year on year.

Whether it's buying for friends, family or that picky someone, we've searched the shops and online for the perfect gifts to make everyone smile this Christmas.

- FOR THE FASHIONISTA -

VS SASSOON KERATIN PROTECT HAIR STRAIGHTENER

Let her hair shine with Keratin-infused curved plates to create a smooth and silky look. $49.95 from Harvey Norman, harveynorman.com.au

SONY SOUND MONITORING OVER-EAR HEADPHONES

The earcups swivel flat, so she can pack them into a bag without worrying about them taking up space. $64.95 from JB Hi-Fi, jbhifi.com.au

FOSSIL RIO 3-IN-1 WALLET SET

A fabulous accessory with all the extra trimmings. $119 from Fossil, fossil.com/en-au

CLINIQUE EYE FAVOURITES SET

She'll look even brighter with this trio of bestsellers for eyes. $60.00 from Myer, myer.com.au

ESTEE LAUDER PROTECT + HYDRATE SKINCARE GIFT SET

The perfect present for the beauty lover in your life. $90 from Estee Lauder, esteelauder. com.au

GLASSHOUSE FRAGRANCES WHITE CHRISTMAS CANDLE

A lush soy candle for the woman who has everything. $54.95 from David Jones, davidjones.com

- FOR THE MAN IN YOUR LIFE -

ECHO DOT (4TH GEN) SMART SPEAKER WITH ALEXA

Amazon's most popular smart speaker delivers crisp vocals and balanced bass for full sound he can enjoy anywhere. $79 from Amazon Australia, amazon.com.au

CHOCOLATIER'S GIFT BOX

Treats include Byron Bay dark chocolate macadamias and Murray River milk chocolate almonds. $55 from Three Chocolatiers, threechocolatiers.com.au

BAMBOO RAZOR

For the eco-conscious guy who wants to look sharp. $18 from Bulldog Skincare, bulldogskincare.com/au

THE BUTCHER'S FRIEND TWIN BOTTLE AND GAME SET

Features a cabernet sauvignon and shiraz in a wooden box, which opens up into a backgammon set. Flip it over for a game of chess. $49.99 from Dan Murphy's, danmurphys.com.au

SWISSE MEN'S SKINCARE RANGE

Keep him looking fresh with this new range of products, from body wash and face scrub to daily moisturiser. Includes healthy ingredients such as tea tree oil, cocoa seed butter and charcoal powder. From $11.99 from Swisse, swisse.com.au

HERSCHEL LITTLE AMERICA BACKPACK

This roomy backpack is built for comfort and features a laptop sleeve to keep his device separate from other items. From $125 from Amazon Australia, amazon.com.au

DOLCE & GABBANA LIGHT BLUE, 125ML

This elegant, sensual perfume is decidedly modern but also a unique, timeless classic. $69.99 from Chemist Warehouse, chemistwarehouse.com.au

- FOR THE HOBBY LOVER -

MINIATURE GREENHOUSE

Wondering what to get the family green thumb for Christmas? Look no further than a miniature greenhouse so they can grow their own sprouts. $24.99 from Ikea, ikea.com/au

CALLIGRAPHY MAXI KIT

The creative gift-getter will rely on this Sheaffer calligraphy set when they sketch, trace or draw. $54.76 from Officeworks, officeworks.com.au

LEGO SPACE STATION

This 864-piece international space station set is a perfect gift idea for space enthusiasts, adult Lego fans or any experienced builder. $99.99 from Lego, lego.com/en-au

LIMITED-EDITION FRAMED PRINTS

These unique prints will add a splash of creativity to any wall while supporting a local artist.

$110 from Abi Fraser, abifraser.com.au

BRAUN MULTIQUICK 7 HAND BLENDER

Its new SPLASHControl technology means there's less mess, so the foodie can enjoy their Christmas creations. $209 from Harvey Norman, harveynorman.com.au

STIRRED AND SHAKEN COPPER KIT

A beautiful copper-plated kit with everything your loved one needs to make summer cocktails

at home. $129 from Temple & Webster, templeandwebster.com.au

- FOR THE HARD TO BUY FOR -

UGLY XMAS RASHIE

It's not just ugly, but super comfortable and is designed for ultimate sun protection with a UPF50+ rating. $69.95 from Ugly Xmas Rashie, uglyxmasrashie.com.au

RESORT LOUNGE CHAIR

Slightly reclined for comfort, it's the perfect item to chill by the poolside or lounge on in the living room. $199 from Bunnings, bunnings.com.au

HPM WIRELESS CHARGING PAD

This life saviour slips perfectly into their handbag or suitcase ready for them to plug and power up their device. $34.98 from HPM, hpm.com.au

DIGITAL GIFT CARD

Purchase a Westfield or GIFTA digital gift card and have it sent to a friend by text or email with a personalised message. westfield.com.au; giftagiftcards.com.au

BOOK

If you can't think of what to get, a book may be the answer. The Storm Within by Cameron Smith and Andrew Webster outlines what it takes to climb to the highest level in sport. $24 from Kmart, kmart.com.au

SNOW CONE MAKER

Perfect for parties, this snow cone machine works with regular ice cubes and includes a scoop and 2 reusable cone holders. $49 from Big W, bigw.com.au

POUCHPASS WRISTBAND

A temperature monitoring wristband that is waterproof and allows anyone to make payments and access buildings via a smartphone app. $42 from PouchPass, pouchpass.com/australia

- MINDFUL IDEAS -

Give someone the gift of healthy and stress-free living this year with one of these gift ideas.

NU SKIN EPOCH POLISHING BAR

Cleanse and polish away dirt, excess oil, and impurities to experience a new level of smooth, conditioned skin. $24 from Nuskin, nuskin.com.au

LONG HAUL SPA KIT

Because they deserve to be fully hydrated, relaxed and rejuvenated. Includes disinfecting wipes, cleansing micellar water, eye and lip balm, protecting facial oil, super hydrating gel face mask and more. $129 from Long Haul Spa, longhaulspa.com

NATIO TRANQUIL GIFT SET

A perfect first step into aromatherapy and essential oils. Featuring the Natio aroma ultrasonic essential oil diffuser, relax essential oil blend and sleep essential oil blend. $99.95 from Natio, natio.com.au

GRATITUDE GLASS JAR

A perfect gift to inspire a new mindset and refresh hearts and souls. Includes 365 bronze foil gratitude cards for daily notes. $55 from Gratitude Glass Jars, gratitudeglassjars.com

BARLEY AND LAVENDER HEAT PILLOW

The perfect remedy to relieve the stress, ease tension, body aches and pain or to simply provide warmth and comfort. $39.95 from Myer, myer.com.au

STRESS ROLL-ON BAUBLE

Gift stress relief with this blend of essential oils in a convenient roll-on for easy application. $24.95 from In Essence, inessence.com.au

THE CALM JOURNAL

This journal offers some space to record the special moments of tranquillity in daily life. $26.99 from Booktopia, booktopia.com.au

ULTRASONIC ESSENTIAL OIL DIFFUSER

Simply add water and a few drops of essential oil, such as camomile or lavender to calm the mind and de-stress the body. $49.99 from The Good Guys, thegoodguys.com.au

WONDERLUST ROCOCO FLOWERS CANDLE

One of the most effective ways to relieve stress is by using aromatherapy. This candle contains the rich aroma of with white peony and orange blossom. $99.95 from Wedgwood, wedgwood.com.au

BYRON BAY TEA CO CALMING TEABAG BOX

A soothing tea combining camomile and lime flower with vanilla bean and cinnamon that assist with reducing stress, anxiety and insomnia. $21.95 from Byron Bay Tea Co, byronbayteacompany.com.au

BEURER AROMATHERAPY FOOT BUBBLE SPA

The bubble spa's massager is guaranteed to relax muscles and take in the comforting aromas to clear the mind. $99 from Harvey Norman, harveynorman.com.au

MINDFUL GETAWAY

Give the gift of a getaway. Rydges, Accor and QT Hotels offer the option to buy a gift card. Airbnb also offers gift vouchers which can be used across their rentals and experiences. australia.com/en

GIFTS THAT GIVE BACK

There are tangible gifts whose purchase also contributes to important causes. Woolworths will donate 10c from every pack of reindeer carrots sold to help Aussie wildlife. Purchase a $3, $5 or $10 Christmas tree decoration at Petbarn to provide financial support to pet-related charities across Australia. At Kmart, buy a gift and leave it under the Wishing Tree, or drop a gold coin donation into a collection box to help those experiencing financial hardship.

- KIDS AND TEENS -

Here are some of the coolest items any youngster or teenager would love to find under the Christmas tree.

ECHO SHOW 5 WITH ALEXA

Teens can manage their calendar and little ones can watch movies and TV shows and listen to songs on this compact 5.5-inch smart display. $129 from Amazon, amazon.com.au

PERSONALISED MILO TIN

Create a personalised tin of Australia's favourite choc-malt drink, shipped straight to your door and ready to be popped under the tree. $11.99 from Milo, my.milo.com.au

HELP! THE GAME

Created by NRMA Insurance, make your way around floods, burglars and bin chickens while learning the value and role of insurance. $25 from Kmart, helpthegame.com.au

ANIMAL ALPHABET FLASHCARDS

A screen-free activity designed to grow with your little one as they learn about their own world in more detail. $29.95 from Fabriculture, fabriculture.com.au

CHI YOGA MAT

Create perfect yoga poses using the mat's playful and interactive symbols to align your body into the correct position. Follow a virtual series on the Flow & Phreeze app. $35 from Chi Universe, chiuniverse.com

BUNNINGS BLOCK WAREHOUSE

Back by popular demand, the 168 piece set comes complete with a plant filled nursery, timber yard and everyone's favourite sausage sizzle stand. $30 from Bunnings, bunnings.com.au

FOLDABLE SCOOTER

The foldable scooter has an extra wide deck and an anti-slip design, perfect for beginner scooter riders. Flashing wheels add an extra fun element. $140 from Globber, globber.com.au

SMART GOCUBE

Connect to your little one's device as they learn how to solve the Rubik's cube in a fun and interactive way while tracking their moves in real time. $129 from GoCube, getgocube.com

FUJIFILM INSTAX MINI 11 INSTANT KIT

Giving the gift of instax has never been easier. The kit includes everything your child needs to become a budding photographer. $129 from JB-Hi-Fi, jbhifi.com.au

VIRTUAL ESCAPE ROOMS

Enrol your loved one in a virtual escape room that will take them through a series of riddles and clues before the clock runs down. $150 from Funlab Virtual, funlabvirtual.com

