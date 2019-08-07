The two women set to shape the future of Bundy's schools

NEW ROLES: Assistant Regional Directors for the North Coast Region Jenny Maier and Kylie Smith are looking forward to working with Bundaberg's school leaders.

NEW ROLES: Assistant Regional Directors for the North Coast Region Jenny Maier and Kylie Smith are looking forward to working with Bundaberg's school leaders. Mike Knott BUN060819EDU1

THESE two women are set to shape the future of Bundaberg's education system.

Former Kepnock High School principal Jenny Maier and former principal in Underba Kylie Smith have been named as Bundaberg's first Assistant Regional Directors.

It's the first time Bundaberg has had an Assistant Regional Director based here.

They are both keen to get out and about to Bundaberg's schools to ensure their leaders are getting the support they need as a new curriculum rolls in, and to give students the best education possible.

This year the NewsMail has reported data which shows our students are falling behind their big city counterparts with 60 per cent of school leavers in Brisbane likely to go to university compared to less than 30 per cent in Bundaberg.

Both Ms Maier and Ms Smith will be partnering with the region's principals, deputy principals and leaders to give our students the best opportunities possible.

"These two roles are specifically based in Bundaberg to be able to more efficiently focus on Bundaberg schools and not have people travel up from Maryborough and Hervey Bay,” Ms Smith said.

"The north coast region is growing particularly in the south,” Ms Maier said.

"To make sure every area is looked after the decision was made to base two people in the Bundaberg area.”

One of their focus areas will be around making sure the Australian curriculum is planned, assessed and delivered with integrity.

"There is strong evidence that suggests that when curriculum is well planned and well delivered that students can be successful and that sets them up for future pathways,” Ms Maier said.

"There's a real focus on getting that deep understanding of our curriculum, there's a lot of workshops happening at the moment to ensure that from prep through to Year 10 and with the new senior curriculum that schools are really confident and comfortable with the work.

"There's a really strong focus on the English curriculum. We know if students can read and write well and express themselves then they do well in all other learning areas,” Ms Smith said.

They will also be helping with the transition of the new QCE system with the final Queensland Core Skills test being conducted in the coming weeks.

"Schools are balancing and juggling two systems at the moment and they're doing a great job in that space,” Ms Maier said.

"Some new subjects have come into Year 11 and teachers have had to build their knowledge, not just for the subject but for how to deliver it.

"There's a lot of learning going on and our role is to support schools to deliver on that.”

Ms Maier said they could help point principals in the right area to find resources to get the lift they want in their student outcomes.

"We've had opportunities to work with some of them in workshops around curriculum,” she said.

Ms Smith had the chance earlier this week to work with a few of the region's principals, but today the pair will start getting out and about to the schools.

Ms Maier said the new role is their chance to give back to the education system.

"I've had a wonderful career and wonderful opportunities and this is my chance to give back to our system and continue to support the growth of our principals...,” she said.

"We look forward to seeing further improvement and outcomes for our young people and continue to celebrate their successes.

"I feel like it's a great opportunity to work with some great leaders and support them to make sure Bundaberg students are achieving to the best of their ability and I'm really excited about having that space to work with leaders on that really important strategic work.”