27°
News

The two Facebook scams you're most likely to fall for

Crystal Jones
| 15th May 2017 1:11 PM
Australian's are addicted to Facebook according to a new survey. Photo Kristy Muir / Sunshine Coast Daily
Australian's are addicted to Facebook according to a new survey. Photo Kristy Muir / Sunshine Coast Daily Kristy Muir

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

SCAMS are on the rise and social media has become scammers' weapon of choice.

The ACCC's Targeting Scams report has been released to launch the Australasian Consumer Fraud Taskforce's Fraud Week.

This year's theme, 'Spot social media scams', aims to create awareness among Australians about new social media scams that are being reported, what to look for and how people can avoid being scammed.

"This Fraud Week, we're asking the millions of Australians who use social media to be aware that scammers are increasingly using social media platforms as a way to contact, trick and prey upon the unsuspecting,” ACCC deputy chair Delia Rickard said.

"We have witnessed a sharp increase in scams taking place through social media sites. It can be really hard to tell who's genuine and who's fake these days.”

The two most common social media scams Australians reported to Scamwatch were dating and romance and fake trader scams.

Around 30 per cent of dating and romance scam victims (1352 people) who reported to Scamwatch were contacted via social media sites, in particular Facebook.

"Dating and romance scammers trick their victims into falling in love with them and then use their victim's trust to deceitfully take their money,” Ms Rickard said.

"If someone you've met through social media but you've never met in person asks you for money, your alarm bells should be ringing. Don't ever wire transfer or send money to someone you don't know because you won't see it again.”

Fake trader scams are also on the increase.

Victims often report seeing advertisements for online stores on social media selling discounted products made by well-known brands.

These online stores are fake and the products victims think they are buying don't exist.

Ms Rickard said this type of scam is even harder to spot, but there are some tips people can use.

"Wherever you see an offer that seems more generous than normal, do your research on the company, where the product is coming from, check the company's website and try and find any reviews about the business before making a purchase. Only pay using secure payment methods such as Paypal or a credit card,” Ms Rickard said.

Ms Rickard said the majority of reports to Scamwatch about scams via social media were taking place on Facebook.

"The ACCC is working with Facebook, as well as the major banks, MoneyGram, Paypal, Western Union and Apple to better tackle scams and reduce the harm experienced by consumers,” Ms Rickard said.

The number of people reporting scam activity in Australia was at record levels in 2016 according to the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission's annual Targeting Scams report, with a 47 per cent increase in scam reports to the ACCC compared to 2015.

In 2016, the ACCC's Scamwatch and the Australian Cybercrime Online Reporting Network (ACORN) received a combined 200,000 reports about scams. Losses reported to Scamwatch, ACORN and other scam disruption programs totalled $299.8 million.

Australians aged over 55 accounted for 45 per cent of reports to Scamwatch. Investment scams accounted for the most losses with combined reports to Scamwatch and ACORN totalling $59 million. Dating and romance scams accounted for the next highest losses, with a combined $42 million lost.

Protect yourself

The best defence against scams is education and awareness. Consumers concerned about scams should visit www.scamwatch.gov.au to keep up to date with scams to look out for, report scam activity, and get information about what to do if they become a scam victim. Here they can also read about Fraud Week 2017 and also check out two videos for the campaign.

Follow @Scamwatch_gov on Twitter.

Consumers can also download the ACCC's recently updated Little Black Book of Scams publication - a handy small guide that includes information on popular scams in the community and how to avoid them.

Bundaberg News Mail

Date nights under $50

ACCORDING to The Bachelor falling in love involves helicopter rides, private jets, shopping trips, and we mustn’t forget the hot tubs.

Top 10 Brisbane experiences to cross off your bucket list

Do yourself a favour and get amongst the food truck scene. Eat Street is a great place to start.

A GOOD bucket list doesn’t have to span continents or cost millions.

Six mega sporting events you need to be at this year

Don't miss all the action trackside this season.

IF THERE is one thing Brisbane does damn well, it’s play host.

Six reasons to get to Brisbane this Autumn

The Brisbane Powerhouse has free comedy on Friday nights.

AUTUMN has to be up there with one of the best seasons of the year.

The best things to do in Brisbane are FREE. Yes, FREE

Mt Coot-tha is a seriously gorgeous way to start your day.

HEADING to the big smoke doesn’t have to come with a big price tag.

Insider’s guide to the best rooftop bars

Eleven Rooftop Bar is one to put on your hit list.

SEE the world from a different perspective...

Where to get your hands on the best wings

Try out these bad boys at Buffalo Bar.

IS THERE anything better than a wicked bowl of chicken wings? Nope.

UPDATE: Well-known Gympie couple in fatal caravan crash

UPDATE: Well-known Gympie couple in fatal caravan crash

A WELL-KNOWN couple is believed to be involved in the fatal crash at Tiaro this morning that has left one man dead and an elderly woman seriously injured.

Complaint sees surgeons' fees plummet

PRICED OUT: Louise Peters is frustrated at the exorbitant fees charged by surgeons and is considering dumping her private health cover.

How much is one month worth to you? For Louise Peters it's $3300.

At least one person injured in two-car crash

Ambulance generic

Ambulance crews on scene

Families can learn about NDIS at free AEIOU workshops

HELP FOR FAMILIES: Attendees will learn about the NDIS, which rolls out in Bundaberg on October 1.

Learn more before October roll-out

Local Partners

Cheese workshop comes to Monto

Permaculture RealFoods workshop in Monto this weekend.

170km beach walk starts with a single step

STEP UP: Walkers Dr Bronwyn Cooper, Julian Day, Preetie Shehkkar and supporter Gary Parsons.

Team walk the coastline from Noosa to Bundaberg

Ten things to do this Mother's Day weekend

MUM'S THE WORD: Don't forget to get mum something special.

What's on in Bundy this weekend

Love to dabble in Scrabble? You're in luck

WORD WHIZZES: Scrabble enthusiasts Liz Blanch, Louise Player, Shirley Burke, Jennifer Law and Virginia Christian.

Tournament happening in Bundy

Celebrity chefs confirmed for famers market

PACKING A PUNCH: Councillor Judy Peters with Bunda Ginga's Anthony Rehbein at the launch of this year's Bundy Flavours.

More than 15,00 expected to converge on Alexandra Park

'I'm on the menu': Katy Perry's saucy new film clip

KATY Perry’s divisive new MKR-meets-NSFW music video is an online hit while the single it belongs to continues to fail.

Lattanzi’s trainwreck TV interview

Chloe Lattanzi gave a trainwreck interview on The Morning Show this morning.

Olivia Newton-John’s daughter’s train wreck interview.

Netflix experimenting with price hike for subscribers

Netflix is playing around with the price it charges subscribers

What happened to Hollywood’s leading men?

Johnny Depp

The year of the incredible collapsing Hollywood hunk.

‘Delta, geez’: The Voice viewers shocked by harsh comments

Delta Goodrem was not impressed with an audition on The Voice.

DELTA Goodrem was completely unimpressed by an audition last night.

Q&A: ‘Extreme vetting’ claims for post-Budget show

AU VIC: Students Protest Treasurer's Melbourne Appearance Over Uni Fees May 12

University students have threatened to protest during filming of Q&A

Watch Calliope mum's incredible reaction to $10K surprise

OVERWHELMED: Calliope mum Stacy Kington was given $10,000 as part of The Today Show's Knock of Cash.

Today Show awards $10K to Calliope mum.

GREAT STREET APPEAL, SPACIOUS LIVING AND SOPHISTICATED STYLE

231 Avoca Road, Avoca 4670

House 4 2 2 $449,000

This immaculate property is perfect for those searching for a modern, sophisticated and stylish home in a great location positioned within close proximity to...

SEPARATE DETACHED INDEPENDENT GRANNY FLAT

17 Gahans Road, Kalkie 4670

House 4 2 1 $247,000

Now here is a property that offers dual independent living and certainly provides options and flexibility for the savvy purchaser. Located in Kalkie the property...

HOLE IN ONE WITH BOTH THE OCEAN AND GOLF COURSE AT YOUR DOORSTEP

154 Barolin Esplanade, Coral Cove 4670

House 4 2 3 OFFERS OVER...

Many would say that life does not get any better than waking up and looking out over the beautiful Pacific Ocean every day but it certainly does if you live at 154...

YOU WILL BE IMPRESSED - 3 BEDROOMS PLUS OFFICE and SOLAR

45 Jefferis Street, Bundaberg North 4670

House 3 2 2 $299,000

This absolute must see property is your opportunity buy a modern affordable family home in a great location with all the necessities at a price sure to...

PRICED TO GO - 4 BEDROOMS, 2 LIVING, 1017M2 BLOCK IN FANTASTIC LOCATION

21 Fleming Street, Norville 4670

House 4 1 2 $284,900

Do not delay in organising your inspection on this must see brick and tile 4 bedroom home in Norville as the owners have made the decision to sell and the property...

IMMACULATE, LOADED WITH EXTRAS AND OVERLOOKING PARK

2 Emery Court, Avenell Heights 4670

House 4 2 2 $357,500

This immaculate rendered Errol Bauer built home is perfect for those wanting position, space and convenience plus an elegant solution to the everyday standard.

LARGE 1,231m2 ALLOTMENT WITH LOADS OF SHED SPACE

1a Pinnacle Court, Avoca 4670

House 4 2 2 $335,000

Here is a property ideally suited for those looking for a modern rendered 4 bedroom home on a large allotment with ample room to install sheds, pools and still...

IDEAL BRICK STARTER OR INVESTMENT

22 Thomas Thomsen Drive, Thabeban 4670

House 3 1 1 $189,000

Are you looking for a good starter first home or investment property without breaking the bank? Positioned just short walking distance to daycare centres, public...

POTENTIAL OFFICE SPACE IN HOSPITAL PRECINCT

116 Woongarra Street, Bundaberg West 4670

House 5 2 2 $399,000

Situated on a 1012m2 Residential B block in one of Bundaberg's most highly sought after locations is this must see Queenslander with excellent street appeal...

GORGEOUS COUNTRY HOME ON CLOSE TO 2 SERENE ACRES

41 MARK ROAD, Branyan 4670

House 4 2 4 $399,000

This is gorgeous city fringe acreage living around a 10-minute drive via the newly extended Bartholdt Drive to the major retail hub of Stockland Shopping Centre...

Salt sees blue skies ahead for Sunshine Coast

Social commentator Bernard Salt speaking at the UDIA Sunshine Coast breakfast meeting at Maroochy Surf Club.

Future lies within the region's hands

Rich lister on buying homes: 'Stop buying $4 coffees'

Property developer Tim Gurner made his fortune riding the property boom.

Rich lister has harsh words for his generation

Nine incredible, multi-million dollar Coast homes for sale

This award-winning home was designed by architect Paul Clout.

Some of the Coast's most lavish houses

A close look what Sekisui's newest plans mean for Coolum

SEKISUI: An artist's impression of Sekisui House's proposed Yaroomba development.

Revealed: The pros and cons of Yaroomba's proposed new "village"

20mil homes not enough: Need for sand mine questioned

Sand mine opponents attend the Nambour Council Chambers, where the proposed development was rejected.

Community questions need for site as data reveals scale of resources

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!