Determined Para-athlete and Allianz Ambassador Nic Beveridge ready to face the 2018 Commonwealth Games.
Commonwealth Games

The transformation of a Games gold medal hopeful

Matthew McInerney
by
6th Apr 2018 6:00 PM

THE GAMES: Apples and oranges. Chalk and cheese.

It would be unfair to compare the Nic Beveridge who placed ninth at the Rio Olympics to the 31-year-old man who will compete in the paratriathlon today.

It's a completely different Beveridge. A consummate professional who has worked to get himself in prime condition for his Commonwealth Games debut.

"He's gone to a new level,” Beveridge's coach Dan Atkins said.

Beveridge linked with Atkins at the Gold Coast just three months before the Rio Olympics.

His best finish before he linked with Atkins was ninth, which he achieved at back-to-back World Championships in 2014 and 2015.

He repeated that effort at Rio, but that race signalled the start of a seismic shift in the way the Mackay athlete approached his preparation.

Triathlon Australia head coach Atkins described it as Beveridge being "more accountable to himself”, a full embrace of accepting - and executing - what it takes to be an elite athlete.

A fourth at Rotterdam in September showed just how much Beveridge has improved, but whether or not it will be enough to finish on the podium is unclear.

"I know he's been training really hard, he's given it everything he's got,” Atkins said.

"He had a few broken chairs through travelling which has hindered his preparation.

"After Rio he's really picked up his training.

"He had a great result at Worlds and I think that fourth was a lightbulb moment for him.”

The paratriathlon starts at 9.30am.

commonwealth games mackay sport nic beveridge paratriathlon
Fraser Coast Chronicle
