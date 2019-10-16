The top cricketers this week

Brothers Mitch Parsons dispatches the ball to the boundary.

CRICKET: The sun was shining on some players while others missed out on playing because of rain.

Here is who impressed this week in the Rum City Foods Intra Cup.

1. Arden Lankowski

The leader led from the front, single-handedly saving Past Highs when they were in trouble and working with Dale Steele late to create a solid total by making 63.

He and Steele then took eight wickets between them to destroy The Waves’ batting order.

Lankowski is the first player this season to score more than 50 and take four wickets in a match.

2. Dale Steele

Provided key late runs to the Past Highs innings with 37, including four sixes, before he contributed with the ball, taking 4/27, to help the side to a win.

His four wickets are the best performance in Division 1 competition for three years.

3. Mitch Parsons

An impressive knock of 63 from Mitch Parsons helped Brothers maintain its unbeaten run.

It is his first half century in Division 1 since last year’s NewsMail Cup final.

4. Sam Pearson

The young fast bowler took 4/21 as he helped to get Maryborough under the target required. Pearson also made 22 runs.

5. Simon Kelly

Lankowski wasn’t the only captain to deliver — Brothers captain Simon Kelly made 53 in his first match in Division 1 this season.