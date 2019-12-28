The top council issues that shaped our year

JEWEL BARGARA: An artistic impression of a proposed high rise on the Bargara esplanade.

JEWEL BARGARA: An artistic impression of a proposed high rise on the Bargara esplanade.

1) Dual Occupancies

IN FEBRUARY there were 16 homeowners that challenged Bundaberg Regional Council’s refusal of their dual occupancy applications through the Planning and Environment Court.

The homeowners had bought the homes built in Kalkie, Branyan, and Bargara by collapsed company Homes R Us.

The houses are designed for two separate families to live in a house, but the council had issued compliance notices to stop this from happening.

At least one of the property owners ignored a judge’s order to stop renting one of the sections of the property in Mandi Court.

The council’s proposals to amend its secondary dwelling policy were released for public comment, and it received two submissions which were released to the public in November.

A council document attached to the release of submissions said it supported secondary dwellings and dual-occupancies in its planning amendment, as long as the forms of development met community standards.

2) Jewel Bargara

JEWEL developer Sheng Wei bought the last property needed for its Bargara high rise project in August. The property is on See and Burkitt Streets for $1.2 million.

The proposal had originally sought nine storeys but had been approved to six storeys in April by Planning Minister Cameron Dick.

As a result of the Minister’s delayed decision, the Bundaberg Regional Council agreed to extend Jewel’s eligibility for the Open for Development Scheme.

The scheme subsidises infrastructure charges if projects are completed by June, 2020, but the council agreed to extend Jewel’s completion date to 2021 to be eligible.

Bundaberg Regional Council delivers the 2019/20 Budget.

3) Council 2019-20 budget

BUNDABERG Regional Council’s general rates increased by 1.8 per cent this year.

It said this was the lowest increase in its 11 year history.

Mayor Jack Dempsey said as part of his budget speech that unemployment was still high but that it was improving, and that agriculture was diversifying and creating new markets.

“Advanced manufacturing shows the Bundaberg Region is a clever community,” Cr Dempsey said.

“We still face many challenges, but the building blocks are in place.

“Council is playing its part in this budget through sound financial management and targeted spending to stimulate business.”

Bundaberg Regional Council’s Head of Economic Development and Strategic Projects Ben Artup advocates the importance of demaining Quay Street.

4) Hinkler Regional Deal

IN BIG news for the Bundaberg CBD, the Federal Government announced $32 million would be allocated towards the Quay Street bypass as part of the Hinkler Regional Deal.

The State Government owns Quay St but has not confirmed necessary funding to add to the upgrade.

It did agree to complete a study in order to determine the appropriate costs involved in such a project.

However, it does predict the cost to be much higher than $32 million and was likely to need a third bridge across the Burnett River.

5) TLPI Turtles

Planning Minister Cameron Dick announced a Temporary Local Planning Instrument which will limit the heights of buildings in Bargara.

That would impact on proposed projects such as Jewel and will influence local planning for two years.

Residential developments along the Bargara esplanade will be restricted to five storeys while there would be a six-storey limit in streets such as Miller, Burkitt and See.

Commercial buildings would be limited to two storeys.

The aim was to reduce lighting which could confuse, endanger, and potentially frighten off nesting loggerhead turtles.

Height limits in Bargara were imposed in able to decrease the lights that loggerhead turtles might be exposed to.

6) Belcarra legislation

THE second round of legislation aimed to increase transparency in local councils was passed in the State Parliament in October.

Deputy mayor Bill Trevor said that such laws created uncertainty of the role of councillors by preventing them from talking directly to staff.

“I just hope it doesn’t get to the stage where we make it that hard that we don’t get the right people standing for council while a lot of good people will walk away and say ‘it’s too bloody hard, I’m out of here’.”

Candidates for next year’s election have to complete mandatory training which defined the role as a councillor. New candidates said the training was useful.

7) Auswide building

IN JULY the NewsMail reported that ratepayers were paying $1.5 million for 80 Bundaberg Regional Council staff to work in the top two floors of the Auswide Building.

CEO Steve Johnston said the costs would be offset within a few years due to operational efficiencies.

Brisbane based company Iq Construct was awarded a $2.3 million tender to renovate the council’s offices, which includes the two floors of Auswide.

“Regardless of the Buy Local campaign, council still has responsibilities under the Local Government Act in relation to procurement for major projects,” Mr Johnston said.

“There will be occasions with major tenders that we go outside the region for reasons including capability, availability and value for money,” he said.

It has been a year of consolidation for Bundaberg Regional Council, which has leased the top two levels of the Auswide building to bring Bargara and Bundaberg Council workers together.

8) GPC frustration

MAYOR Jack Dempsey has expressed frustration at Gladstone Ports Corporation, believing that a new entity would be better at increasing economic interests of the Port of Bundaberg.

“We want to be in control of our own destiny,” Cr Dempsey said.

“The future trade-related economic success of the Wide Bay Burnett is firmly linked to growth and expansion of the port. If the region’s trade and economic potential is to be fully realised, local commodities must be shipped through the Port of Bundaberg.”

Transport Minister Mark Bailey said the Gladstone Ports Corporation was the right entity to manage Bundaberg’s port.

9) Council lobbies on dam

BUNDABERG Mayor Jack Dempsey used as much political leverage as he could to criticise decisions taken regarding lowering Paradise Dam’s spillway.

In early October North Burnett and Bundaberg Regional council representatives met at the dam, and discussed their concerns about water security and the release of the dam’s technical reports.

Cr Dempsey created a parliamentary petition, which still exists, calling for the release of the technical reports as well as state government commitment guaranteeing further water security for the region. The petition currently has 3000 electronic signatures.

Bundaberg Mayor Jack Dempsey has pushed for water security after the State Government’s decision to reduce Paradise Dam’s spillway.

He said the important thing was about gaining water security, rather than in playing the blame game.

He even turned to country music to promote the petition. A council employee published a Youtube video about Paradise Dam.

Although technical reports have been released, and even though there is currently an independent inquiry. Cr Dempsey still seeks more petitioners.

10) Election overview

DYNAMICS are changing as Bundaberg councillors, as well as the council’s executive team, adapt and prepare for the local government election.

Currently we have two mayoral candidates. In early November Mayor Jack Dempsey confirmed his intention to run again, saying, “we’re now at crossroads in terms of our future.”

On November 20, division 4 councillor Helen Blackburn revealed she would also throw her hat in the ring. “We need a fresh approach,” she said.

Councillors Judy Peters and Scott Rowleson have declared they will not be running again. One thing is clear no matter what; the council chamber will have some different personalities after March 28.