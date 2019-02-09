THE TOBRUK: Dive site opens up tourism industry

UNDER THE SEA: Photos reveal what the Tobruk looks like as she rests on the sea floor. INSET: Minister for Environment Leeanne Enoch and Fraser Cost Mayor George Seymour

UNDER THE SEA: Photos reveal what the Tobruk looks like as she rests on the sea floor. INSET: Minister for Environment Leeanne Enoch and Fraser Cost Mayor George Seymour Contributed

THE ex-HMAS Tobruk will be ready for divers to explore in just over two short weeks, but the exciting announcement has been met with mixed emotions.

Yesterday Minister for Environment and the Great Barrier Reef Leeanne Enoch said the scuttled ship would be open to divers on February 25, saying the former Royal Australian Navy ship would become a major tourist attraction for the region.

Bundaberg Tourism general manager Katherine Reid said the two operators running tours out of Bundaberg to the Tobruk were extremely well placed to offer some of the best diving experiences in the nation.

"Lady Musgrave Experience and Bundy Aqua Scuba both have long track records of delivering high-quality diving experiences in the waters off Bundaberg and the Southern Great Barrier Reef,” Ms Reid said.

"We are particularly excited that Lady Musgrave Experience will be developing packages that incorporate both the Tobruk wreck dive and Great Barrier Reef dives around from their Lady Musgrave product. This will drive strong visitation to the Bundaberg region from around the globe.”

Ms Reid said the international dive market was a lucrative one, recording longer-than-average stays and large spends in communities visited.

"Bundaberg is just beginning to access this market through the work of the Southern Great Barrier Reef collective,” she said.

"Now with the addition of the world's newest wreck dive, we are looking forward to welcoming more divers to our region.”

Brett Lakey from Tobruk Dive Experience said the company was delighted to offer packages that would incorporate multiple dives.

"The Tobruk Dive Experience departing Bundaberg will offer tours on the largest and fastest vessel heading out to the wreck dive site, with only an hour from departure to arrival at the site,” Mr Lakey said.

"Every day trip will include a double dive down to the wreck.

"Fully equipped to handle 24 divers at any one time, the ship includes full catering and warm showers.

"The experience will also offer heavily subsidised day trips for friends and family accompanying divers, as well as incentives for large groups and specialty wreck dive courses.”

But Burnett MP Stephen Bennett said the State Government had delivered a "second-rate” site.

"The minister has been consistently calling us negative and hoping we can move on,” Mr Bennett said.

"All we've ever asked for is consistency and transparency but we've heard nothing.

"While we're delighted to have a new dive site now operating, what we are being asked to accept is a second-class experience compared to what it should have been.”

Mr Bennett said taxpayers would have paid the price after the scuttling of the ship did not go to plan.

"How much extra taxpayer money has gone into the last modifications over the past eight months we've been waiting for this?” he asked.

"How much extra has gone in to make the site at least accessible? It has been quite a botched operation.

"But I do hope we do get some economic benefits now that this thing is finally open.”