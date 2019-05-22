THE TIME IS NOW: Loeskow takes lead

MOTORSPORT: Bundaberg's Troy Loeskow firmly believes this could his best year yet to win an elusive national karting title.

The 23-year-old moved into the championship lead in the KZ2 class in the Australian Karting Championship after winning the third round of the series in Monarto, South Australia.

Loeskow won everything last weekend after claiming pole position in qualifying.

He won all four heats before winning the final by more than two seconds over V8 Supercar driver James Golding.

"It was awesome, we couldn't ask for anything better than that,” he said.

"We just had more pace than our competitors, it was a very easy weekend.

"We seemed to have the set-up on point from the word go, then made minimal changes to the kart all weekend.

"You don't get that often.”

Loeskow didn't have it all his own way, especially in the final heat on Sunday.

Bundaberg's Troy Loeskow with his trophies after winning the third round of the KZ2 class in the Australian Karting Championship. Contributed

Rain fell on the circuit during the race with a couple of laps to go, which forced Loeskow to go off the road as he was the first to go over the track impacted by the wet weather.

"I sailed off at the end of the straight,” he said.

"It came out of nowhere.

"It set up a tense final four laps but I was able to hold on.”

The Bundy karter and state champion is now the leader of the standings by 20 points after also winning in the first round in Ipswich.

He said despite not performing well in Newcastle, the kart was doing exactly what he needed to land his first national title.

Loeskow finished third in the same series in 2017.

"We had a fair amount of pace in Newcastle and it could have been the same weekend we just had in Monarto,” he said.

"We know that we've had the speed in the past couple of rounds, we just need to keep it going for the next two rounds.”

The next round of the series is in Emerald in Queensland before the series finishes at Todd Rd in Melbourne.

"Emerald, I think we should go really well,” he said.

"We haven't had a lot of success at Todd Rd, this year we are aiming to change that.”

Loeskow will compete in the next round of the series in July.

He wasn't the only Bundy karter in Monarto: Hayden Egan finished 24th in the KA4 junior final, with Jordi Marcon and James Litzow finishing sixth and 26th in the final of the X30 class. Brad Balchin finished 23rd in the KA3 senior final and Blayke Wagner finished 16th in the same class as Loeskow, KZ2.