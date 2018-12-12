The three men the Buccaneers should chase

Former Revolution coach and Fraser Flames co-ordinator Andrew Catton moved to Ipswich Knights as its technical director last year, and has since joined NPL club Western Pride.

FOOTBALL: Former Fraser Flames football co-ordinator Andrew Catton believes Wide Bay Buccaneers should be throwing everything including the kitchen sink at three community footballers.

Catton, an Ipswich Grammar School teacher who is now technical director at Western Pride after a year with Ipswich Knights, still keeps a close eye on developments in the Wide Bay football landscape despite his position west of Brisbane.

Inspired by the Chronicle's list of 11 community football players who could cut it in the Football Queensland Premier League, published in the Sports Monday liftout, Catton nominated Doon Villa striker Sam Kirk, Across The Waves' Warrick Stuart and Brothers Aston Villa's Jarryd Bennier as players to build a successful FQPL foundation.

"I haven't seen them play since I left but they were all talented players as teenagers,” the former Wide Bay Revolution coach said. "The important thing is they were all good blokes, and with that you can build a good culture. They'd be three guys I'd have.”

Catton was clear he was not telling the Buccaneers how to do business, but offered his suggestions when asked.

He said while senior teams often dominated the headlines, Wide Bay's football community should be focused on the club's under-13s.

"The SAP (Skills Acquisition Phase) Program and the under-13s have to be the focus,” Catton said.

"The under-13s this year were strong in a lot of their games, they played good football. For me, they have to be the most important age group as they're the players who will carry the club in the future.”