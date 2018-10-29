Shocking road rage incident caught on camera

The moment the 4WD hits an innocent cyclist on a suburban street. Picture: YouTube

SHOCKING dashcam footage has been released of the moment a Victorian man rammed his 4WD into a cyclist before getting out of his car to scream at him.

The clip was posted to YouTube on Saturday but was actually taken during an incident that occurred in November last year.

According to the YouTube user, "the owner of the video only decided to post it" over the weekend.

The video, titled "A cowards attack on a vulnerable road user", shows a man pedalling in the cyclist lane, beside a 4WD on a suburban street in broad daylight.

About 10-seconds into the clip, the 4WD swerves deliberately to the left, hitting the innocent cyclist and sending him flying off his bike and on to the pavement.

Seemingly in shock, the cyclist stands up, checks his pockets and starts feeling his shoulder for injuries.

But by this time, the motorist has already pulled over and is stalking over to the cyclist, yelling and jabbing his finger towards him.

Barely able to contain his rage, the motorist picks up the cyclist's bike and throws it into the bushes as the cyclist stands and watches helplessly.

The clip was accompanied by a caption condemning the motorist's actions.

"There is nothing that can justify this type of driving, even though it is nearly a year old, it is still a shocking insight (into) those that road rage," the caption read.

"There is no reason, no law … that could possibly justify the actions of this driver."

It is understood that the driver was charged by police with Reckless Driving Causing Injury and fined $1000.

The clip has been seen more than 10,600 times, with people furious that the motorist got off with such a lenient penalty.

"Driver should have been jailed for assault with a deadly weapon. Never to have a license again on release," Geoff Semon wrote.

Another user, named Stewart, wrote that charge did not suit the attack.

"If instead he had been charged with assault (and assault with a deadly weapon) then the punishment could have been much greater," Stewart said.

"Given that this occurred late last year, it is overwhelmingly likely (that) Mr Road Rage is back behind the wheel already".