The terrifying days when we were almost lost to Japan

LOOKING BACK: Betty Lowis still uses her Baby Hermes typewriter to type her letters and opinion pieces for the NewsMail.

ANZAC Day has come and gone.

Every year I write a letter to "your say” and then destroy it.

That is because I have no wish to detract from the bravery of our Anzacs, who died in their thousands fighting for Mother England.

This letter in no way concerns them.

I feel sad because throughout the years we have heard very little about the veterans of World War II, those who fought the Korean and Vietnam wars have had sparse coverage, too.

Our Vietnam veterans were spat on by Australians when they came home from war.

I want to write about World War II.

Andrew Charles Anderson outside the Grand Hotel in Bundaberg, circa 1930s. Anderson was a pilot during the Second World War and died aged 20. John Oxley Library, State Librar

People my age have lived through that history.

We were here when the Japanese were about to invade out country.

They even had their invasion money printed, they were so sure of victory.

I have never forgotten the fear of those days, when our government was prepared to sacrifice Queensland to the Japanese down as far as the Brisbane Line.

We were totally unprepared for invasion.

The government did a quick whip-around for guns.

Born in Bundaberg in 1902, pilot Steven Kelly Howard became a flying instructor for the Queensland Aero Club in the early 1930s. During the Second World War, he was one of a small band of senior Qantas captains engaged in hazardous operations in the East Indies and Papua. Howard died in Bundaberg in 1981. John Oxley Library, State Librar

My father was a rifle shooter and had to hand over his 303 Rifle.

The joke at the time was, we would be using wooden rifles and firing borers at the enemy.

Most of our forces were in Europe fighting again for Mother England.

I have never forgotten the gall of Winston Churchill.

When our government asked for soldiers and airmen to be allowed to come home to defend Australia, he said "we have been bombed for years, you get one attack and want to take your soldiers home!”.

He didn't want to release them but our government held firm.

Our battle-weary soldiers came home only to fight a different kind of war in the steamy jungles of Asia.

The Japanese were a ruthless enemy to all with whom they came in contact.

The war was going badly for us.

Enter the Americans.

Former Bundaberg Mayor Frederick Harold Buss in his Second World War uniform. Contributed

I realise there are a lot of anti-American feelings running through Australia now, however, I have never forgotten how they came to our aid.

Trainloads of troops and war equipment heading north on the north coast line.

We lived near the railway line as my father was a fettler.

General MacArthur said we had to keep the Japanese out of Australia.

Together with our soldiers and allies, the Americans also lost thousands of their young in those northern battles, especially in the islands.

If it were not for movies made on World War II facts and documentaries, very little would be known about the exploits of World War II.

I want to cry when I see my documentary of that war.

Our starving POWs were skeletons, still smiling although their suffering was horrendous.

The Burma Railway Line was also a terrible place where all POWs suffered badly.

Brave men like Weary Dunlop what not have been heard if not for the documentaries and movies.

Our wonderful Fuzzy Wuzzy Angels had very little mention as well, not forgetting our brave nurses.

The machine gunning of Sister Bullwinkle and her nurses only one of the horrors that faced them.

I know we have memorials and war museums in capital cities, but few of us ever get to see them.

So, every year when every Anzac Day ccomes around, I fly my flag for all the World War II veterans who were treated so badly by our government and Australia.

I hope to see more press coverage of World War II now that the Anzac story has been told so well and the centenary has passed.

Lest we forget.

