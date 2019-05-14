Menu
RECYCLE RIGHT: Crush your cans for recycling on their side (left), not vertically (right).
The surprising owner of the rubbish in our bins

14th May 2019 5:00 AM
WITH refunds for bottles making pocket money for people across the region, the NewsMail has sought to clarify whether or not it's legal to hunt for bottles in bins.

A council spokesman said rubbish in wheelie bins was owned by the council once bins met the kerb.

"The contents of wheelie bins is private property until it is placed on the kerbside for collection, at which point it becomes council property,” he said.

"Any bottles or cans that make their way to the Material Recovery Facility are hand sorted by Impact Community Services staff.

"The proceeds go towards supporting disability employment and Impact's community programs.”

Under the Containers for Change scheme, consumers receive 10c for each eligible drink container they drop off at registered recycling depots.

