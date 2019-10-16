The story of Noel and Dorothy Phillips: 60 year love story

LOVE STORY: Urraween couple Noel and Dorothy Phillips are celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary this week.

THE sweeping views of Hervey Bay from the top of Urraween's Ghost Hill are a far cry from the rugged bushland of rural Queensland where Noel and Dorothy Phillips spent the majority of their lives.

Tomorrow, the couple celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary.

Their decades-long love story is not only embedded into their hearts and souls but also told in the blood, sweat and tears of which went into building regional Queensland.

Noel, a young apprentice electrician, met Dot outside the picture theatre in Charleville when he helped her father change a flat tyre.

On their first date, he saved Dot from drowning in the Warrego River as she'd never learnt to swim.

For two years the couple saw each other on and off while Noel worked away building the beginnings of many of the regional and rural roads which criss-cross the state.

Dot worked at Pall Mall in Charleville until the pair were married in 1959.

"The local church burnt down the week before our wedding," Noel said with a chuckle.

"If that's not an omen."

From Charleville the next move was to Boonah and then to Mackay with their two daughters Christine, now 59, and Kathy, 58.

Noel worked three back-breaking cane crushing seasons cutting 20kg of cane a day by hand to support his young family.

He continued to work as an electrical line contractor in the off-season.

Dot found a job at TC Beirne.

In their downtime the couple built a boat.

"We were marooned on our first outing when the propeller was damaged," he said.

"Dot, me, the two girls and the dog sat for two days before a fisherman came past and helped me saw down the propeller evenly."

On the way back, the boat ran out of fuel and Noel's distress flares were taken as fire works.

Thankfully the boat was found by a passing sea plane who alerted the police to tow them in as the couple bailed out water in the stormy seas.

Leaving Mackay in the dust, Noel took a job out in Moranbah before the mine was even built to lay the electrical lines.

"He was number seven employed on the mine and the kids were number 26 and 27 enrolled in the school," Dot said.

"We lived in the caravan park until our house was built. There wasn't much out there at that stage."

As time went on Noel helped establish the first mine rescue team.

While Dot became the familiar face behind the counter at the Moranbah pharmacy for about 30 years.

Unfortunately in the days before the safety precautions which are in place now, a lot of Noel's job was body retrieval in the mine site and implementing changes to ensure it never happened again.

'Slippery', as he was known to his friends, was also was in charge of creating rescue training protocols.

"The paramedics and police knew me so well when there was a car crash they just let me straight through to help," he said.

"Sometimes I would be driving the ambulance at the mine site while the paramedic did what he could with the patient in the back."

Noel was awarded the first-ever life membership of the Goonyella-Riverside Mine's Queensland Open-Cut Mines Rescue Service.

Ever-humble, Noel is proud of the work he achieved in mining safety and rescue but even prouder of his wife.

"I'm very proud of her and the commitment she gave to that pharmacy and community for three decades," he said.

"We wouldn't have survived if we didn't support each other.

"It was a different time then, the community really looked after one another and we didn't lock our doors but we didn't have a lot of the things we have today."

The next move for the family was to Jundah, near Longreach, taking up residence at Romulla Station.

"Our daughter had a property across the road... 60km away," she said with a laugh.

"We didn't have power. I would have to take the four-wheeler to the shed to turn the generator on and off when I wanted to cook or watch TV."

After their daughters moved to other parts of Queensland, Dot and Noel found Hervey Bay about 20 years ago.

The Phillips have six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren who all inherited their grandparents love of regional Queensland and are scattered across the state.