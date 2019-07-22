The story of Cooper's scientific miracle

SURVIVOR: Cooper Hammond, 6, had a liver transplant when he was 18 months old.

SURVIVOR: Cooper Hammond, 6, had a liver transplant when he was 18 months old. Brian Cassidy

COOPER Hammond, 6, protectively leads his sister protectively from the swing set, where she is in the way of some of the other children.

He looks like an energetic and caring big brother for Brooklyn, 1, and an energetic boy on his way to a birthday party.

But Cooper has his physical scars and as he becomes older he is increasingly mindful that he is different to the other children he plays with.

It is a scientific miracle Cooper is alive.

He had a liver transplant when he was 18 months old because of a type of urea cycle disorder, a genetic disorder which removed the enzymes needed to process his urine without it becoming poisonous, which could then cause brain damage, coma, and death.

His mother Rhiannon is worried because he has no immunity to sickness, and his body could reject the donated liver at any time.

"It's not a cure, but he can eat protein,” she said.

"He's got no immune system so getting a cold or a flu means straight to a hospital.

"Same as a cold, it's not a simple cold, he'll end up with pneumonia.

"People look at him and say 'he's not sick' or 'he's fixed'.

"Every time something is wrong you don't know where we're going to be in a few hours'.”

Cooper was increasingly aware that he needed to be careful and he enjoyed the attention, but there was a realisation he was different to other children.

"When he gets to talk about his doctors and everything they've done for him he's got funny stories if you ask him what happened to his belly,” Mrs Hammond said.

"He generally likes it when they're adults but when another kid comments on his scars he gets quiet and upset because he's starting to notice that now.

"As he's getting older people question things that he doesn't like.”

Mrs Hammond spoke about Cooper's experiences to raise awareness for genetic diseases in time for Jeans for Genes Day, which will be on Friday, August 2, and on how much research has made a difference.

The family recently moved to Bundaberg from Sydney where Cooper received treatment so they could have closer support from family, but with that distance comes the cost of travelling to Brisbane for specialist treatment every six weeks.

Cooper's doctor Professor Ian Alexander, who heads the Gene Therapy Research Unit at Children's Medical Research Unit, said there had been medical breakthroughs in the field to help families like the Hammonds.

"Many of us are more excited now than we've ever been,” he said.

"And we've hit this point where we have the possibility of treating genetic disease by actually going into the genetic code, and either repairing or replacing parts of the genetic code.”

You can support research to help the 1 in 20 children living with a genetic disease or birth defect by donating at jeansforgenes.org.au