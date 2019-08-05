The story behind this business's bright new Bundy mural

TARGO STREET ART: Orange Moose Dentistry owner Hanno Venter and artist Kyle Hughes-Odgers, enjoying the special and "almost finished" wall mural, ahead of the practice opening later this month.

TARGO STREET ART: Orange Moose Dentistry owner Hanno Venter and artist Kyle Hughes-Odgers, enjoying the special and "almost finished" wall mural, ahead of the practice opening later this month. Rhylea Millar

ORANGE Moose Dentistry owner, Hanno Venter is using every colour of the rainbow for his new practice.

Passionate about offering clients a personal, engaging and warm experience, Mr Venter engaged an artist to paint a wall mural one side of the building.

"The outside layout and location of the practice was an open canvas to do something really beautiful,” Mr Venter said.

"What it stands for and what it means, fits really well with Bundaberg and that's what we want our practice to be about as well.”

Operating in Bundaberg for the past 11 years, Mr Venter sourced Perth based artist, Kyle Hughes-Odgers to create the masterpiece, as way to give back to the community.

TARGO STREET ART: Orange Moose Dentistry owner, Hanno Venter and artist, Kyle Hughes-Odgers, enjoying the special and "almost finished" wall mural, ahead of the practice opening later this month. Rhylea Millar

Mr Hughes-Odgers is recognised internationally for his wall mural, exhibition and childen book works and recently returned from a project in Iceland.

"A lot of my work is about the broader impact of humans and community and those kind of ideas,” the artist said.

The large wall artwork is almost complete and has taken five days to paint.

Mr Hughes-Odgers presented different concepts to Mr Venter, who selected the piece that best represents the Bundaberg region.

"It's based on the sun and the moon and speaks about diversity and community, but not in an ultra-literal and cheesy way,” he said.

"Both the moon needs the sun and the sun needs the moon and I've tried to show that meaning exists but in a way where the colours are engaging as well.”

"The wall is much wider than a normal canvas, so it works well with a larger scale form and it's nice to play with lighter, cool colours and the sun and the moon helps me to do that.

Orange Moose Dentistry plans to open the doors to their new Targo St practice, on August 27.

In the meantime, you can enjoy the piece, which was finished yesterday.