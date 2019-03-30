The story behind the name on war memorial

IF YOU'VE ever walked past a war memorial and wondered about the lives of those inscribed, you're not the only one.

Bundaberg's Terry Doherty has compiled a short book on the military journey of Sergeant Peter Andrew Thygesen, a former Kalbar student who fought for his country and lost his life in World War I, to preserve their memory and ensure that they are More Than A Name On A Monument.

In the book, Mr Doherty details the WWI honour board upon the walls of St George's Hall at South Kolan, and pays tribute to the service of the 14 boys from Kalbar School who enlisted. Of the young men on the roll, four were killed in action and are commemorated on the soldiers' memorial at South Kolan State School, those boys are Peter Andrew Thygesen, his cousin William King Wood, John Albert Taylor and Lionel George Tyson.

The popular monument at the school was formerly at Kalbar State School but relocated in 1966 after the school was closed.

Peter Andrew Thygesen was born on February 20, 1894; he was the third of the four children, of James Peter and Mabel Alice (Phillips) Thygesen.

Peter and his older brother Charles both enlisted in the Australian Imperial Force in Brisbane on February 28, 1916. On May 10, 1916, Privates Peter and Charles Thygesen and Private Alexander Royan were transferred from the 11th Depot Battalion to D Company of the 41st Battalion at Enoggera.

Having served his country abroad, it was midnight east of Messines when the local boy was killed in action on July 31, 1917.

Throughout Mr Doherty's research of interviews by the Australian Red Cross Society, which are maintained by the Australian War Memorial, he came across a statement by Lance Corporal William James Lamberton on November 9, 1917, while he was in hospital in Hampstead, providing an insight:

"I knew Thygesen well, he was a Sergeant of a Lewis gun section and he was carrying a machine gun on the top of the trench on the night of July 31 1917, about 12pm, when he was shot through the heart and he never moved. It happened at Number 8 Strong Point in front of Warneton, near Messines.

"He was a big heavy man and it was wet weather so he couldn't be carried out of the trench so he was buried in a shell-hole.”

While his name is memorialised at South Kolan, Peter Andrew Thygesen's name is on panel 134 in the Commemorative Area at the Australian War Memorial.