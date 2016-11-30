31°
News

The story behind The Hungry Tum

30th Nov 2016 12:01 PM
NEW ADDITION: Lockie and Gelinda Hawkins in the Hungry Tum café that has the option of delicious sit down meals. Photo: Mike Knott / NewsMail
NEW ADDITION: Lockie and Gelinda Hawkins in the Hungry Tum café that has the option of delicious sit down meals. Photo: Mike Knott / NewsMail Mike Knott BUN100215TUM2

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

IT'S been a long welcome to Bundaberg for The Hungry Tum Cafe, which continues to get better.

When Lockie and Gelinda Hawkins bought the business four years ago, they appreciated that everyone in Bundaberg knew of The Hungry Tum and had more than likely been there over the past 25 years.

But with simple visions and ambitions they also appreciated that this local favourite needed a facelift so quickly set about redesigning the exterior to make it more eye-catching and cleaner.

They added footpath dining, new menu boards, extra drink fridges, ATM services, phone accessories, convenience items, slushy machines and more.

Asked what set Hungry Tum cafe apart, Lockie said it was simple - atmosphere.

"Because we are open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, the atmosphere continues to change depending on the time of day,” he said.

"During the day we have our cafe section open and this enables people to meet in the mornings for sit-down breakfast and coffee before work or travel. This is also

a busy time for takeaway coffee and breaky on the go.

"There is a different atmosphere when it is

the dinner shifts, where

it's all systems go with burgers, chips and Golden Fried Chicken flying out

the door.

"The next atmosphere change is from about 10pm to 5am on a Thursday, Friday, or Saturday night and we love our night-time patrons who are out on the town having fun.

"We hear all the night- time stories and have a laugh and a joke with many and for me, personally, I

love these late-night shifts as its all 'a little bit looser' and that suits me to a tee.”

Since Lockie and Gelinda expanded, leasing the corner shop next to Hungry Tum for their cafe, business has definitely been on the up.

"Gelinda has taken on the cafe side of things and focuses on the morning coffees and breakfasts,” Lockie said.

"I take my hat off to her, she really knows her stuff and is very focused on customer satisfaction which is what she wanted the cafe to be about.

"She has a wealth of regular return customers, some visit every day and some every week.

"We have created a really nice breakfast atmosphere in the cafe which is exactly what we set out to do.”

When you ask anyone in Bundaberg what food they think of when you mention Hungry Tum, chances are they will reply chips, cheese and gravy and schnitzel sandwiches, because Lockie and Gelinda have worked hard to provide the best tasting and most filling menu in town.

In November last year they introduced Golden Fried Chicken to their menu, which has certainly been a hit.

The chicken is ordered in fresh and seasoned in store and cooked in cholesterol- free oil.

Of course they also have a very popular burger range, with a whopping 16 different burgers on the menu to choose from, including plain burgers, steak burgers, chicken burgers, bacon and egg burgers, spinach and ricotta burgers, chicken chilli burgers, veggie burgers and different combinations of these made to a customer's liking.

You can really taste that the burger patties are all made in store, with the mince, steak and chicken brought fresh from local butchers.

"Gelinda and I really enjoy the fact that the Hungry Tum is a real Bundy icon, and has been for many years serving the Bundaberg area,” Lockie said.

"We love the fact that the locals know that we are really the only 24-hour takeaway shop in Bundaberg, seven days a week, 365 days a year - we just never close,” he said.

"We are not connected to a large takeaway chain in any way, we are just locals looking after locals and because of that we always buy locally when it's available and employ local people.”

During the hotter months, the team at The Hungry Tum Cafe can appreciate that families enjoy a quick takeaway option.

Thankfully the cafe can cater for the whole family with a huge range of cool drinks and so many menu choices.

Bundaberg News Mail

How to survive a bushfire in your car

IT SOUNDS like a nightmare, but it can happen.

Eight reasons to join the RFS

SPREAD across 93% of Queensland, the Rural Fire Service has about 36,000 volunteers. And you could be one of them.

What if my insurer gives me grief?

CLAIMING your insurance cover after a natural disaster can go one of two ways. It can be a breeze, or like pulling teeth.

Does this mean we're a step closer to new flight routes?

Does this mean we're a step closer to new flight routes?

BUNDABERG Airport could be a step closer to having flights to destinations other than Brisbane.

"Gay panic" defence to be dumped from Queensland law

Chris Foley signs the petition floated by Paul Kelly (L) to overturn the use of the term 'gay panic' in cases against murder.

QUEENSLAND’S “gay panic” murder defence will be removed

'I know just the place' campaign to grow Qld tourism

The Maheno wreck on Fraser Island.

The campaign is about promoting Queensland's unique attractions.

It's time for a reader's rest

BUSH POETS: Ray Essery and Sandy Lees at the 2012 Bundaberg Bush Poetry Muster held at Across the Waves.

Time for the Bundaberg Poets Society muster to take a break.

Local Partners

$600k funding for Bundaberg resilience projects

ALMOST $600,000 of funding for four Bundaberg community resilience projects have been granted boosting the region's capabilities during another flood event.

Crews treat man following truck rollover

Ambulance generic

Ambos kept busy by events all over Queensland

Christmas events in Bundy - we have you covered

VARIETY SANTA FUN RUN: Josh Freeman and Jono Cormack are encouraging Bundaberg residents to join the jolliest fun run in the world.

Get festive with our whopper list!

Head to the sugar museum for a sweet taste of history

Cutting the ribbon to officially open the revamped Sugar Museum at Fairymead House is Mayor Jack Dempsey and Fairymead House Team Leader Hayley Vale.

Learn about the industry that made Bundy what it is

Five things happening in Bundy today

AWAKE: Kate Beckinsale in a scene from the movie Underworld: Awakening that opens next Thursday, March 1 at Bowen Summergarden Cinemas. Photo Event Cinemas, Joe Lederer.

It's bunch of fives times

Aversion Crown singer features on Trojan EP

Aversion Crown singer features on Trojan EP

Trojan's first single off upcoming EP released with video.

Hamish and Andy rock 'n' roll Rankins Springs

Hamish and Andy perform at Rankins Springs pub re-opening

Nicki Wendt ready for any public backlash from First Contact

Nicki Wendt features in season two of First Contact.

ACTRESS admits to 'racist thoughts' on SBS documentary series.

Evan Rachel Wood: 'I've been raped'

Evan Rachel Wood has been sexually assaulted twice

Matthew McConaughey still scared of his mother

She may be 84 but Matthew McConaughey is still scared of her

Amber Rose quits social media

Amber Rose has temporarily quit social media

Dannii Minogue 'best mentor' Kylie

Dannii Minogue is grateful for sister Kylie being a "guiding light"

OUTSTANDING VALUE BRICK HOME

22 Pettigrew Drive, Kalkie 4670

House 3 1 1 $219,900

Positioned in an ever popular location is this must see 3 bedroom brick home with no rear neighbours, large out door entertaining and room for a shed at the rear...

REBUILT TO PERFECTION

96 Burnett Street, Bundaberg South 4670

House 3 1 5 $319,000

A close inspection from the most fastidious of buyers is what sets this high-set Queenslander apart from the rest. Some properties look good in photos but don't...

ACRE RES B VERY CLOSE TO HINKLER

14 Arthur Street, Bundaberg South 4670

House 5 5 $220,000

There is not another Res B block of this size and this close to town that has never been inundated. Opportunity knocks for the astute developer A full quarter...

AFFORDABLE HOME IN SOUGHT AFTER LOCATION

41 Wynter Street, Norville 4670

House 3 1 2 $199,000

An opportunity to purchase this affordable home with street appeal in popular Norville, just a short walk to the T.A.F.E Collage. Being less than ten minutes to...

SOLID STARTER HOME OR INVESTMENT

37 Duncraigen Street, Norville 4670

House 3 1 3 $245,000

Great family home in the center of everything. If location is important then look no further. This home is in the catchment area for the two most popular schools...

FAMILY HOME WITH POOL and WORKSHOP

24 Greathead Road, Kepnock 4670

House 3 1 4 $250,000

Located in the popular suburb of Kepnock, a short drive to schools and shopping centres and being less than 10 minutes to CBD. Three generous bedrooms in total...

5 BEDROOM HARDWOOD HOME - HUGE SHED

5 Birks Street, Avenell Heights 4670

House 5 2 4 $340,000

They just don't make them like this anymore. A fantastic family home in sought after location, in the hub of so many schools and just a block from Bundaberg's...

A STUNNING 365M2 HOME ON A SERENE 1 ACRE BLOCK OF LAND

38 Zorzan Drive, Gooburrum 4670

House 5 2 4 $520,000

On offer here is a stunning home situated in a premier acreage estate well out of flood comprising of upmarket executive homes. The estate features town water and...

IT&#39;S ALL DONE- READY TO MOVE IN

50 Anderson Street, Avenell Heights 4670

House 3 1 2 $259,000

Situated in popular Avenell Heights central to all amenities sits this immaculate air-conditioned low set 3 bedroom brick home. The house proud owners have the...

AMAZING SERENE RURAL LIFESTYLE

17 Mark Road, Branyan 4670

House 4 2 5 $419,000

A serene acreage property offering the most tranquil of rural settings to enjoy from your back veranda that runs the full length of the home. This home is all...

For sale: The three-bedroom home with a $15m price tag

Solis, a property at 4 Plum Pudding Close on Hamilton Island, is for sale for $15 million. It features views of the Coral Sea and three swimming pools.

Island home on the market

How your home can earn you big $$$$ this Christmas

This luxury Twin Waters home rents out over Christmas for more than $6000 a week.

Home owners earning thousands renting out their homes this Christmas

2000 jobs at multi-million dollar Ipswich project

INSIDE: Artist's impressions of the interior of the new Eastern Heights aged care precinct.

Sub-contractors needed to build $15m aged care facility

Iconic beach shack rises from the ashes

Inspired by the Dailys stories on the need for beach shacks, popular Coolum restaurant MyPlace has transformed its inside into a beach shack.

And the iconic 'guitar house' saved for now

40,000 Queenslanders to receive rent discount

Housing generic.

40,000 tenants across Queensland will have their rent cut

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!