The story behind the artisan products

LOCALLY MADE: Artisans 4670 owners, Kathy Valks and Beverley Whip are passionate about offering locally made products.

LOCALLY MADE: Artisans 4670 owners, Kathy Valks and Beverley Whip are passionate about offering locally made products.

EVER wondered who makes the products you buy?

Starting on March 7, Artisans 4670 is holding a meet the maker morning every Saturday.

With about 25 local artisans selling their products in the store, co-owners Beverley Whip and Kathy Valks said people often wanted to know the story behind the product.

“People come in and they are interested in the person and the background behind the product,” Ms Whip said.

“Everything is unique and 100 per cent locally made.

“The products are good quality, made from quality material, with good ethics and are environmentally friendly.

Ms Whip and Ms Valks said they will be offering an opportunity to taste local teas, coffee, honey and macadamias as well as a chance to meet and watch the artisans doing their art.

The first meet the makers will be held on March 7 at Artisans 4670 with Bare by Bauer.