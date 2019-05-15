The stats that matter in Bundaberg

FORM GUIDE: Kelsie Hansen takes possession for the The Waves Gold last weekend in their first loss of the season. The side has won all games this season when scoring more than 41 goals.

FORM GUIDE: Kelsie Hansen takes possession for the The Waves Gold last weekend in their first loss of the season. The side has won all games this season when scoring more than 41 goals. Brian Cassidy

SPORT: There wasn't any rugby league last weekend but it didn't matter as other teams shined in Bundaberg.

Here are five statistics that caught the NewsMail's eye from the action.

1. The Waves era is over in AFL Wide Bay

The loss to Bay Power on Saturday was the eighth successive loss in the AFL Wide Bay seniors for The Waves.

This includes four losses to start this season and four to end last year's season.

It is the worst losing run for The Waves in more than a decade, which saw the club win four premierships.

I'm confident the club will get back to its glory days soon but more pain might be suffered before it does.

2. Brothers Aston Villa's bad day out

Last Saturday won't be living long in the memory of Brothers Aston Villa in the Wide Bay Premier League.

It was the first time the club had conceded five goals in a contest in the league since 2015 and the first loss at home, Brothers Sports Complex, for the club in the league since 2013.

The side also conceded the most goals in the league under the coaching of Glen Sparozvich.

How they turn around their season will be interesting.

3. Strongest defence ever?

The Waves can lay claim to having the best defence ever in the Wide Bay Premier League.

No side has ever kept five clean sheets in the competition, in successive rounds, which was done last week after their 0-0 draw with Bingera.

The side hasn't conceded in 450 minutes in football, which hasn't been done in the Wide Bay Premier League, the Three Cities League or Four Cities Leagues before that since records were kept in 2012.

The best any side has done is four in a row, which was done by Moore Park in 2013 before it merged to become the United Park Eagles.

4. Benchmark in netball

If you want to beat The Waves Gold or Brothers Lightning, last year's grand finalists in Division 1 Bundaberg Netball, the focus should be on keeping the side to 40 goals or less.

Both sides are unbeaten when they score 41 goals or more in the competition so far this season, the teams have won 11 matches combined when it has happened.

When the teams score less the record is better for teams.

The Waves Gold has won twice and lost one when scoring under 40 goals.

Brothers have lost both matches when it has scored under 40.

Keeping sides under 40, while scoring a lot themselves, is the best chance for the opposition to win.

5. No five in a row

The draw between The Waves and Bingera was the first time in the history of the Wide Bay Premier League that no side has won five straight to start the season.

Brothers (2016 and 2017) and Bingera (2018) achieved the feat before both won the titles in 2017 and last year respectively.

Both The Waves and Bingera have four wins and one draw so far.

In a good omen for both sides no team has missed the finals after claiming more than 13 points in the first five games of the season.