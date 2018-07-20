Menu
We've got so many good things Queensland.
Politics

Queensland the state that feels the most hard done by

by Aaron Bunch
20th Jul 2018 7:59 PM

MANY Queenslanders don't feel they're getting ahead despite Australia's record run of 27 years of uninterrupted economic growth.

Higher levels of unemployment compared to the national average, stagnant wage growth and rising living costs are the likely factors, the Committee for Economic Development of Australia study released on Friday shows.

Chief executive Melinda Cilento says 59 per cent of Queenslanders feel they haven't benefited from the consistent economic growth or are unsure if they've gained.

"Australians are telling us through this survey that they don't feel like that are getting ahead, and that feeling is stronger in Queensland," Ms Cilento said in a statement on Friday.

Nationally, the survey found 55 per cent of Australian's feel they've not seen the benefits of the longest stretch of economic growth in modern history.

Despite this, Queensland workers remain focused on their careers with opportunities for progression in the workplace being ranked as very important by 55 per cent of people in Queensland.

However, workers were generally less happy with their conditions of employment, current level of pay, superannuation and job training than the national average.

Ms Cilento said with unemployment and youth unemployment in Queensland - which are both higher than the national average particularly in the regions - the state had polled strong support for regional development.

Queenslanders ranked low-cost basic health services, reliable, low- cost essential services and access to stable and affordable housing as of high importance.

Reduced violence in homes and communities, along with affordable, high-quality chronic disease services were also ranked as of high value to the community.

"Much like the other states, the expectation that government should provide the services fundamental to the quality of life in Australia remains strong," she said.

The latest Australian Bureau of Statistics figures released on Thursday showed Queensland's unemployment rate dropped from 6.2 per cent to 5.9 per cent in June, with 3900 workers finding jobs in the month.

    Local Partners