The state of play or non-play right now with Bundy sports
SPORT: As the coronavirus pandemic starts to ease, somewhat, and restrictions start to ease, some sports in Bundy are making plan to return to the field.
Here is the state of play at the moment.
To have your sport’s information included, email shane.jones@news-mail. com.au and we’ll add it.
Bundaberg Rugby League and Northern Districts Rugby League
All rugby league has been postponed until June 1, including training.
The QRL will assess the situation on May 19 when Queensland Health looks at COVID-19 restrictions.
The BRL has indicated it would return on June 26 if players are allowed to train on June 1.
The NDRL is waiting on direction from the QRL about what to do with the start to its season.
AFL Wide Bay
AFL Queensland will provide an update in the week of May 11.
Community competitions, which AFL Wide Bay is part of, are postponed until May 31.
Football Queensland Wide Bay and Football Bundy
Football Queensland has postponed all competitions until June 30, despite Australia’s peak body, the Football Federation Australia, saying the suspension will be in place until May 31.
FQ is planning on returning on that date and has set up plans to do it.
Bundaberg Netball
Bundaberg Netball Association in line with Netball Queensland is suspending all competition until June 30.
Netball Queensland is having a board meeting on June 1 to further look into it.
Bundaberg Hockey
Bundaberg Hockey Association has postponed all competition until May 31 and is looking at a June start.
Bundy Basketball
Bundy Stadium is until further notice.
Bundaberg will have to wait to play in the Queensland State League as well, with that competition postponed until May 31.
Bundy Touch
Queensland Touch announced on April 17 that all competitions in the state had been temporarily suspensed until June 1.
The Central Queensland Bulls junior championships have also been postponed to a later date.
Bundy Swim Academy
All lessons and squad training were suspended until further notice on March 24.
Bundaberg Cycling Club
All competitions and action at Kevin Brogden Velodrome have been suspended.
But riders can still cycle alone or with others, making sure they adhere to social distancing.
Bundaberg Gymnastics and Gymfinity
Both clubs have closed their gyms for the time being but both are doing online courses to get their gymnasts through the tough times.
Bundy Motorsport
The Shed Alliance Bundaberg Motorplex, Bundaberg Karts and Bundaberg Powerboats have cancelled all events coming up due to the coronavirus.
Racing will restart when the restrictions have lifted.
Bundy Table Tennis
Bundy Table Tennis closed its tables at Kendalls Rd on March 23 and will wait until restrictions ease to open again.
Bundaberg Tennis
Social singles tennis is looking like returning next Wednesday, May 11.
The Bundaberg and District Junior Tennis Association is holding one-on-one lessons with juniors wanting lesson.
For more information or to make a booking, phone Murray Whitbread on 0407 639 824 or Kevin Banner on 0409 520 753 to book.